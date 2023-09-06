Fort Liberty is bouncing into a weekend of fun

Courtesy Photo | For the first time, The Big Bounce America is jumping over to Fort Liberty from Sept....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | For the first time, The Big Bounce America is jumping over to Fort Liberty from Sept. 15 through Sept. 17 at Pike Field. The Big Bounce is the largest touring inflatable event in the world and is a fun experience for the whole family. Go to https://liberty.armymwr.com/calendar/event/big-bounce/6093046/81529 to learn more about the event and each bounce house. (U.S. Army graphic by Fort Liberty Family & Morale, Welfare & Recreation Marketing Department) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – For the first time, The Big Bounce America is jumping over to Fort Liberty from Sept. 15 through Sept. 17 at Pike Field.

The Big Bounce is the largest touring inflatable event in the world and is a fun experience for the whole family.



“We are so excited to bring this event to Fort Liberty for our service members and their Families,” said James Day, Outdoor Recreation Chief. “We know how much Families have enjoyed having bounce houses at other events, so we’re looking forward to bringing a much larger experience to the installation.”



The event will take place from 3 to 10 p.m. Sept. 15, noon to 9 p.m. Sept. 16, and noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 17. Participants can sign up for 45-minute sessions, starting at the beginning of the hour – with the day’s first session reserved for kids seven and under.



Both Friday and Saturday will feature additional fun as the last two sessions each day will be GLOW sessions. The regular sessions are $18 per person, and the GLOW sessions are $22 per person.



Participants can pre-register by calling or visiting Leisure Travel Services at 910-396-8747, Smith Lake Outdoor Recreation Center at 910-396-5979, or Recreation Equipment Checkout Center at 910-396-7531. On-site registration the day of the event will be on a space-available basis.



The Fort Liberty event will feature The World’s Largest Bounce House, the Sport Slam, The Giant, and the airSPACE bounce houses from The Big Bounce America. The bounce houses feature multiple slides, oversized characters of various colors, games, competitions, ball pits, obstacles, and more.



The event will have an on-site DJ, beer-and-wine tent, and several food vendors.



“Each session is limited to 200 individuals so pre-registration is recommended,” said Day. “We can’t wait to have all of the Families out here to destress and enjoy a weekend of fun.”



Go to https://liberty.armymwr.com/calendar/event/big-bounce/6093046/81529 to learn more about the event and each bounce house.