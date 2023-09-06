Be a Lifeline this National Suicide Prevention Month and Help Prevent 1 Death Every 11 Minutes

September is National Suicide Prevention month and you can be a lifeline to friends, family and coworkers.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, during 2021 in the United States, 12.3 million adults seriously considered suicide, 3.5 million adults planned an attempt, and 1.7 million adults attempted suicide. The statistics break down to one death every 11 minutes.



Pay close attention to the behaviors exhibited by your friends, family, and coworkers. Your awareness, compassion, and kindness may be the lifeline that they need.



“Anyone can be at risk for suicide. Some common risk factors include a recent death of close friends or family, financial or legal problems, physical/emotional/sexual abuse, relationship issues, life transitions, health issues, increased substance use or abuse. Having multiple stressors can increase that risk of suicide,” said Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Lieutenant Mary Misturado.



Misturado continued, “Connectedness and trust are important protective factors against suicide. Staying connected with others before there is a concern is ideal to help aid in identifying when someone just doesn’t seem like their usual self. And continued, engaging conversations about psychological health and stress can help to further decrease the barriers associated with mental health. If you are unfamiliar with this type of dialogue, engage with your local Expanded Operational Stress Control team for more education and for help on how to start to navigate these conversations.”



Benjamin Franklin said, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” At the time, he was referencing fires in Philadelphia. However, negative thoughts can be overwhelming and consume certain individuals like a fire. That’s why it is encouraged to be kind to everyone you interact with and take note of any changes in their behavior.



Do you know how to identify someone that is struggling with their mental health? Look for the signs “IS PATH WARM”: Ideation, Substance Abuse; Purposelessness, Anxiety, Trapped, Hopelessness; Withdrawal, Anger, Recklessnessk and Mood Change.



“A person’s social media posts can also show signs such as communicating recent stressors, a change in the type of content posted, joking about dying or having no reason to live,” said Misturado.



There are resources available for anyone feeling emotionally overwhelmed. If you, or a loved one, are experiencing a crisis, please contact your local Fleet and Family Support Center, healthcare provider, embedded mental health team member, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, a Navy Chaplain, or go to the nearest Hospital Emergency Room.



All of us need to practice self-care and prioritize work-life balance. Take care of yourself first, so you can be in a better position to look after those around you.



“If someone you know doesn’t seem to be acting like their normal self, take the time to ask how they are doing in a non-judgmental manner. Find out if they need any help, such as guidance to local resources or maybe just an ear to listen. Show genuine concern, and never leave them alone until you are able to escort them to a higher level of care,” said Misturado.



During this National Suicide Awareness Month, and throughout the year, you can be kind to everyone you meet, show them compassion, and be a lifeline.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2023 Date Posted: 09.08.2023 13:48 Story ID: 452991 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Be a Lifeline this National Suicide Prevention Month and Help Prevent 1 Death Every 11 Minutes, by Susanne Greene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.