MARMC’s Dynamic Holds Change of Command

Photo By Harrison Cox | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Capt. Jay Young, Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) commanding officer, gives his speech during the change of command for Auxiliary Floating Dry Dock Dynamic (AFDL 6), Sept. 7, 2023 at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. Dynamic provides dry-docking services for Mine Countermeasure (MCM) and Patrol Coastal (PC) ships, Landing Craft Utility (LCU) and similar sized service crafts. (U.S. Navy photo by Harrison Cox).

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center's (MARMC) Dynamic (AFDL 6) dry dock held a change of command ceremony at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Sept. 7.



After assuming command in January 2022, Dynamic’s commanding officer, Cmdr. Alden Argante was relieved by Lt. Cmdr. Johnny Stevenson.



“For the last two years, Cmdr. Argante has led Dynamic and his crew of 35 outstanding Sailors through significant milestones and amazing accomplishments supporting fleet readiness,” said MARMC Commanding Officer Capt. Jay Young, who served as the ceremony’s guest speaker. “Al, thank you for everything you have accomplished while serving as the Dynamic CO, and congratulations on a job extremely well done.”



During his command, Argante supported 12 ship dry-dockings in his first three months of command, salvaged $300,000 of docking wood from the USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) project team, safely and effectively completed two 18-month DEI safety inspections, and successfully executed the unprecedented major dry-docking overhaul of both Dynamic and its companion barge YFND 30.



“To the crew of Dynamic, being in command is a humbling experience and I couldn’t have been more proud to have led a phenomenal group of professionals,” said Argante. “Dynamic’s mission is challenging and diverse, but you made it look easy. I am honored to have served with you for the past 20 months. You truly represent the best of the Navy and this nation.”



Argante and his team spearheaded the safe execution of a 13-month dry-docking maintenance overhaul, the first major overhaul in over 10 years. The project consisted of 90 work packages, 15 major ship alterations, and two major Naval Facilities projects.



Argante will continue his career as the Staff Engineer and Senior Inspector for Ships Material Assessment and Readiness Test with the Military Sealift Command.



Dynamic was commissioned March 11, 1944, and has been the only Navy operated AFDL in commission since 2011. The single rigid piece, through-type floating dry-dock is capable of docking Mine Countermeasure (MCM) and Patrol Coastal (PC) ships, Landing Craft Utility (LCU) and similar sized service crafts. It's ported at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story where it provides docking services in support of MARMC’s ship repair mission.



“I am blessed to be taking this job as Dynamic’s commanding officer,” said Stevenson. “Thank you, Capt. Young, for this leadership opportunity. I look forward to working for you sir. Thank you, Cmdr. Argante, for turning over such a great command, and I’ll continue to push the team to greater heights during my tour.”



MARMC, a field activity under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.