Remains of World War II Soldier, Chicago, Ill. native, to be buried in Sierra Vista, Arizona

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Walter B. Miklosh, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Sept. 15 at Southern Arizona Veterans Cemetery, Sierra Vista, Arizona. Hatfield Funeral Home, Sierra Vista, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Chicago, Illinois, Miklosh was a navigator assigned to the 678th Bombardment Squadron, 444th Bombardment Group (Very Heavy), 58th Bombardment Wing, 20th Bomber Command. He was serving aboard a B-29 Superfortress when it crashed into a rice paddy in the village of Sapekhati, India, June 26, 1944, after a bombing raid on Imperial Iron and Steel Works at Yawata, Kyushu Island, Japan. All 11 crew members were killed in the crash. Miklosh was 21 years old.



Two days later, a team from 342nd Service Squadron, 329th Service Group visited the crash site but could only recover and identify seven sets of remains. An investigation team with the American Graves Registration Command searched the area of the crash site again in September 1948 but did not discover any remains associated with Miklosh. He was declared nonrecoverable Jan. 2, 1948.



Between October 2014 and 2019, life support equipment and wreckage associated with the B29 aircraft as well as possible remains and material evidence were recovered from the crash site and sent a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency for analysis.



Miklosh was accounted for by the DPAA May 5, 2023, after his remains were identified using material evidence and Y chromosome (Y-STR) analysis.



For additional information about 2nd Lt. Miklosh, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3483092/airman-accounted-for-from-wwii-miklosh-w/



To learn more about the Department of Defense’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at www.dpaa.mil, www.facebook.com/dodpaa, or call 703-699-1420/1169.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at 800-892-2490 and/or Hatfield Funeral Home, 520-458-5120.





