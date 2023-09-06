Remains of World War II Soldier, Providence, Rhode Island, native, to be buried in Lake Worth, Florida

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of Army Pfc. Roy J. Searle, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Sept. 13 at South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, Florida. Boynton Memorial Chapel, Boynton Beach, Florida, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Providence, Rhode Island, Searle, was assigned to Company D, 1st Battalion, 357th Infantry Regiment, 90th Infantry Division. His unit crossed the Saar River Dec. 6, 1944, and for the next two days, attempted to capture and hold the two heavily defended towns of Pachtener Kopfe and Rehlingen, Germany. Searle was mortally wounded during enemy engagement Dec. 9, and was later reported to have died near Rehlingen. He was 22 years old.



Searle was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Sept. 27, 2022.



To learn more about the Department of Defense’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at www.dpaa.mil, www.facebook.com/dodpaa, or call 703-699-1420/1169.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at 800-892-2490 and/or Boynton Memorial Chapel, 561-734-5600.





NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.08.2023 Story ID: 452974 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US