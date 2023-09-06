Corps seeks comments on Lake Ashtabula water management plan update

Photo By George Stringham | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on its...... read more read more Photo By George Stringham | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on its Baldhill Dam and Lake Ashtabula water control plan and will hold a public meeting Oct. 11, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Valley City High School, HAC lobby. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on its Baldhill Dam and Lake Ashtabula water control plan and will hold a public meeting Oct. 11, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Valley City High School, HAC lobby.



Lake Ashtabula is located 12 miles northwest of Valley City, North Dakota, and is situated in one of the most scenic river valleys in the region, offering visitors a wide range of recreation opportunities. The St. Paul District operates seven recreation areas at Lake Ashtabula, providing a variety of facilities and services, as well as actively managing 14 separate wildlife areas at Lake Ashtabula.



Corps water managers are updating the current plan to ensure it meets current and future needs of the communities it serves. The Corps of Engineers operates the reservoir in accordance with the water management plan to provide water supply, flood mitigation, recreation and other services. The plan was last updated in 2013.



The meeting will include a brief presentation highlighting the current plan, followed by an opportunity to hear from the public. The public can also watch the presentation live on the St. Paul District YouTube channel at https://youtube.com/live/LsIhQZdS0Mo.



The high school is located at 493 Central Ave N, Valley City, North Dakota. People needing special accommodations for the meeting are asked to contact Katie Opsahl at 651-290-5259 or katie.m.opsahl@usace.army.mil no later than Oct. 2.



Comments on the Baldhill Dam and Lake Ashtabula water management plan update should be submitted no later than Nov. 10, via mail to St. Paul District, Corps of Engineers, ATTN: Regional Planning and Environment Division North; 332 Minnesota St., Suite E1500; St. Paul, Minnesota 55101-1638, or by email at lake.astabula@usace.army.mil.



