Doc Jargon explains "come up on the net"

When struggling, come up on the net



Dear Doc Jargon,



I’m in a unit with only a few women and this is my second month in the Army. Sometimes I’m concerned that we, the newest Soldiers, aren’t being heard. Face it, there’s a much lingo we have to learn while we figure out our jobs and the leadership style of those appointed over us. I’ve been struggling and when I was called aside to chat with the platoon sergeant, he said it was my responsibility to “come up on the net.”



I’m still new to the Army and I really am not sure what he’s talking about. I want to make sure I handle any concerns in a way that portrays myself and the other women in my unit with professionalism. Can you tell me what he was talking about?

Sincerely,

No Net



Dear No Net,

Welcome to the Army and Fort Riley. Your platoon sergeant is telling you to speak up. The term “come up on the net” simply means that you need to communicate with your unit about what is going on. You can’t fade into the background and not ask questions or speak about your concerns or they have no idea there even are concerns. Needing help is not a reflection of weakness. Needing help and not asking for it is. The term applies equally to both your mission and your personal life. If you need help and don’t communicate you might miss out on the perfect resource to inform you or help you.

If you don’t understand a task or a phrase, your platoon sergeant has just told you to ask. Come up on the net and communicate. You can maintain professionalism and still get your voice heard.

I hope that helps you learn to broadcast your questions and concerns without fear. Stay professional and I know you will succeed in your career. At the same time, when you are a platoon sergeant, I hope that you remember this moment and what it feels like to your newest Soldier.

Sincerely,



Doc Jargon

