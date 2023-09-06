Women, Peace, and Security Symposium Held in Trinidad and Tobago

Photo By Lt.j.g. Nickolas West | 20230906-N-AO868-1012 PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago (Sept. 6, 2023) U.S. Service...... read more read more Photo By Lt.j.g. Nickolas West | 20230906-N-AO868-1012 PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago (Sept. 6, 2023) U.S. Service Members, members of Trinidad and Tobago's Defense Forces, and community leaders participate in the Women, Peace and Security Symposium (WPS), Sept. 5-6, as part of Continuing Promise 2023 at the Defense Force Military Academy in Trinidad and Tobago. Continuing Promise 2023 marks the 13th mission to the region since 2007 and the first involving USNS Burlington. The mission will also foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations.(U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Conner Foy) see less | View Image Page

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago- U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) held a Women, Peace and Security Symposium (WPS), Sept. 5-6, as part of Continuing Promise 2023 at the Defense Force Military Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.



The symposium included a panel discussion with representatives from Trinidad and Tobago and the United States. The conversation focused on the prevention of conflict and promotion of peace through the empowerment of women.



"Throughout Continuing Promise 2023 in Trinidad and Tobago, we celebrated the transformative impact of the Women, Peace, and Security symposium. Our women stand as living proof of its success,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kami Tabor, U.S. Navy representative at WPS. “These women are not just participants; they're the torchbearers of peace and security."



Dr. Lynn Lawry, Professor of Preventive Medicine and Biostatistics at Uniformed Services University, served as the principal speaker of the event.

Other panelists included members of Trinidad and Tobago’s Defense Forces, local community leaders, local first responders, and U.S Military personnel participating in Continuing Promise 2023.



WPS is a United Nations initiative signed in 2000.﻿ It was a public acknowledgment that women are more adversely impacted by conflict and crisis than men. The WPS program is a cornerstone to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command & U.S. 4th Fleet's mission of promoting security partnerships across the Western Hemisphere.



The WPS Symposium was held in conjunction with Continuing Promise 2023, a mission that aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean,Central and South American region. Learn more about USNAVSOUTH/4th Fleet at https://www.fourthfleet.navy.mil, https://www.facebook.com/NAVSOUS4THFLT and @NAVSOUS4THFLT.



For more information visit:

www.fourthfleet.navy.mil

www.dvidshub.net/feature/UNITAS