US Army in Europe embraces changes for the prevention of sexual assault, harassment

Photo By Eliza Cantrell | Attendees participate in a breakout session Aug. 15, 2023, during the annual SHARP Symposium in Garmisch, Germany. The USAREUR-AF Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention, also known as SHARP, Symposium is an annual event that provides training in prevention, response, advocacy and self-care to SHARP and SAPR professionals throughout USAREUR-AF. (Photo by Karlheinz Wedhorn)

WIESBADEN, Germany – U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention Program, also known as the SHARP Program, hosted a four-day training symposium in Garmisch, Germany, Aug. 15-18.



Nearly 100 USAREUR-AF SHARP and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response, or SAPR, professionals attended the annual event, which provided training in prevention, response and advocacy, and self-care.



“Not only was this a great opportunity for our SHARP and SAPR professionals to receive training, but they also got to hear from Dr. Nathan Galbreath, acting director of the Department of Defense Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office, and other leaders from the Department of the Army about policy and program updates across the DoD,” said Heather O’Shea, USAREUR-AF SHARP program manager.



Attendees were also able to re-credential with continuing education credits, which is required by law, to ensure they can advocate for and appropriately respond to victims of sexual harassment and sexual assault.



Gen. Darryl Williams, the Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and the Commander of NATO’s Allied Land Command, thanked participants for their vital work and said he wanted to drive home the point that sexual harassment and assault have no place in our Army.



“Such behavior strips away trust, cohesion, and ultimately our lethality as warfighters,” said Williams.



Throughout the four-day training event, attendees participated in a response tabletop exercise as well as breakout sessions where subject matter experts led discussions on various topics, including the difference between SHARP and prevention, safety planning, communicating uncomfortable topics, healthy relationships, and more.



The healthy relationships session, taught by Cherise Staten, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center’s Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, focused on communicating boundaries, consent, and having difficult conversations in both interpersonal and intimate relationships.



Attendees also engaged in dialogue about the importance of self-care. Care, which aligns with the Army’s Five Dimensions of Personal Readiness – physical, emotional, spiritual, social and family – is a critical skill that needs to be worked on and nurtured to combat compassion fatigue and burnout, something many SHARP professionals face.



The symposium provided an opportunity for leadership to share with attendees how USAREUR-AF is embracing recent changes and new initiatives within the SHARP Program to further promote prevention of sexual assault and harassment within the command.



“I’m confident that the solutions we are developing across the command will ensure that services and support are available, where and when they are needed,” said Williams.



He emphasized that one of those initiatives is to create an environment where individuals feel comfortable reporting sexual harassment and assault without fear of reprisal.



Williams also explained that the SHARP Program is going through much needed structural changes.



“The new SHARP structure brings in more resources and gives us more flexibility to place SHARP professionals where we need them most,” he said.



SHARP realigned the reporting chain for sexual assault response coordinators, or SARCs, and victim advocates. SHARP Program officials will now report to the senior commander. This change will provide optimal victim assistance and reporting opportunities to service members. Additionally, it provides expert mission support to commanders and the oversight needed to appropriately execute the SHARP program’s mission.



These changes allow SHARP professionals to “concentrate on the response and advocacy for victims, while the new workforce focuses on prevention,” said O’Shea. There will also be more SHARP positions added to USAREUR-AF and some of the major subordinate commands.



Williams also shared his vision for the upcoming USAREUR-AF Senior Leader Conference, which is scheduled for mid-September, to focus on SHARP and building readiness and resilience within the units. During the conference, Williams said he will also emphasize to his senior leaders their collective responsibility and enduring commitment to ensure Soldiers and civilians have the right leadership, policies, and resources to thrive as cohesive teams.



If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual harassment or assault, contact the Wiesbaden 24/7 SHARP hotline at DSN: 53-SHARP (74277) or 0162-296-6741. You can also download the WeCare, Europe app, a resource that provides instructions for reporting sexual assault, from your preferred app store.