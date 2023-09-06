Red Hill Re-Purposing Survey Reports Available Online

As part of their contract with the Navy, the Nakupuna Companies and their subcontractor, SMS Research, Inc., have published reports summarizing two of the three phases of their effort to solicit public recommendations to re-purpose the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) after it is defueled and decommissioned. Both reports are now available at www.redhillrepurposing.com and include findings from the publicly available online qualitative survey and the “talk story” style interviews (known as “soft sound” interviews) with key environmental and community stakeholders across Oahu.

The reports outline and explain the methods used to collect input during these key phases of the project, as well as discuss the key findings and themes respondents included in their feedback. Each report also includes the full responses received during the survey and soft sound interviews. The information and opinions in the surveys reflect comments from survey respondents.

The final phase of the project, a quantitative survey designed to gather feedback from respondents who are representative of the adult population living in the communities surrounding Red Hill and a sample population representing Oahu, is currently underway. Surveys were sent by mail to the surrounding Red Hill residents and via an online link to a sampling of households on Oahu in early August 2023.

The information from all three phases will be compiled and used to provide input to a report due to Congress in February 2024 on potential beneficial non-fuel reuse of the Red Hill Facility. Upon Congressional review, the information gathered from the public will be evaluated for feasibility, taking into account numerous factors including environmental, cultural, health, engineering, maintenance, safety, cost and benefit.

More information about Red Hill and defueling and closure plans, consent orders, public reports and more can be found at https://cnrh.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Red-Hill/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 22:14 Story ID: 452944 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Hill Re-Purposing Survey Reports Available Online, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.