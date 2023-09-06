Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Theater Sustainment Command hosts September 11th Remembrance Ceremony

    21st Theater Sustainment Command holds a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

    Photo By Spc. Samuel Signor | U.S. Army Col. Todd J. Allison (front), Deputy Commanding Officer of the 21st Theater...... read more read more

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    09.07.2023

    Story by Maj. Vonnie Wright 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Members of the media are invited to observe the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Panzer Field, Panzer Kaserne, 2-4pm, Thursday, Sept. 8. Alternate location for inclement weather is Daenner Chapel.

    The ceremony, presiding by Brig. Gen. Karen Monday-Gresham, deputy commanding general, 21st TSC, is to honor the men and women who gave their lives in response to the terrorist attack and for the thousands of Service members and Civilians who gave their lives since September 11, 2001 in the fight against terrorism.

    The honor guard will be conducting ceremonial fire during the ceremony and at a rehearsal Sept. 11. No danger is present and zero live rounds will be utilized for community and situational awareness.

    For information about previous September 11th ceremonies visit:
    https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6828528/21st-tsc-conducts-9-11-remembrance-ceremony
    https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6828531/21st-tsc-conducts-9-11-remembrance-ceremony
    https://www.dvidshub.net/image/7406299/21st-theater-sustainment-command-holds-9-11-memorial-ceremony

    Media interested in attending the event should email usarmy.rheinland-pfalz.21-tsc.list.pao@army.mil by 10 am Monday, September 11, 2024 to be placed on a guest list and ensure access to Panzer Kaserne. Additional instructions will be emailed after your request to attend is received.

    Please include the following in your email:
    • Outlet name
    • Reporter name(s)
    • Reporter email
    • Vehicle license plate number

    The 21st Theater Sustainment Command executes mission command of operational sustainment across the European theater; conducts reception, staging, onward movement and integration; executes theater opening, theater distribution, and theater sustainment in support of U.S. European Command and NATO operations; and, as directed, executes joint security and support to U.S. Africa Command operations.

