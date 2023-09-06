USAF Bands together: Strikers and Pathfinders combine efforts to deliver airpower

KEFLAVIK, Iceland--In the realm of modern military operations, where agility and adaptability are paramount to the success of operations, Agile Combat Employment is the way forward. As Bomber Task Force 23-4 continues, members of the 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron and the 501st Combat Support Wing are collaborating efforts to ensure swift and effective responses to support NATO Allies and partners in the Arctic region.



“There are dozens of jobs that have to be done well in order to have a successful deployment,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andrew Kousgaard, 393rd EBS commander. “Security, communications support, fuels; bringing all those specialists with us from home station wouldn’t be very agile at all. The simple truth is that we couldn’t fly any of the missions or conduct any of the training we’re accomplishing here without our fellow Airmen from the 501st.”



At the core of the ACE concept is the fundamental principle of teamwork.



While the 393rd EBS provides worldwide combat capability to support the Joint Chiefs of Staff nuclear and conventional taskings, the 501st CSW is providing resources to sustain mission capability, ensure quality-of-life, enhance workforce productivity and fund personnel and infrastructure support.



As U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric Rambo, 501st CSW deputy chief, “The 501st CSW base operating support-integrator team is made up of Airmen from throughout USAFE. This team has successfully integrated with the 393rd EBS to achieve BTF 23-4 objectives.”



As each member of the team is vital to ensuring the operational success of the B-2 Spirit, communication and coordination becomes crucial to ensuring the adaptability of the force.



Within the ACE concept, coordination and communication between the two units needs to align efforts to a single mission objective. Here in Iceland, and as the B-2 integrates with our NATO Allies, effective coordination and communication ensures each unit is working in sync toward a single goal.



“Communication is key; if our 501st counterparts don’t know what we’re doing, when, and why, they can’t do their jobs effectively and the cost will be mission failure,” added Kousgaard. “I’m grateful for how smoothly communication has been since arriving; there really haven’t been any major hiccups between the 393d and 501st.”



Through consistent communication and seamless coordination, each operational unit is adeptly positioned to leverage its unique strengths, thereby facilitating uninterrupted global strike operations within the dynamic European theater.



By strategically capitalizing on their diverse expertise, specialized resources, and distinct missions, the collaborative efforts of the 393rd EBS and the 501st CSW form a formidable alliance. This partnership empowers the B-2 to skillfully navigate and promptly respond to evolving security dynamics, thereby safeguarding the stability of the European region.



“This is the first time the 501st CSW has provided base operating support at a NATO base, which represents a step forward in USAFE-AFAFRICA's ability to receive, bed down, and sustain bomber operations in the area of operations,” added Rambo.



The 393rd EBS brings its unparalleled aerial capabilities and strategic prowess, while the 501st CSW contributes its comprehensive logistical and operational support infrastructure. The synergy created by combining their strengths ensures a holistic and agile approach to addressing potential challenges and uncertainties. Together, these units exemplify the power of collaboration, underscoring how the convergence of capabilities can be harnessed to achieve the shared objective of upholding regional stability in an ever-changing global landscape.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 12:11 Story ID: 452902 Location: IS Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF Bands together: Strikers and Pathfinders combine efforts to deliver airpower, by TSgt Heather Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.