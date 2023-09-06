U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is scheduled to host an in-person Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, September 19, 2023.



Secretary Austin has again invited Ministers of Defense and senior military officials from around the world to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and various security issues facing U.S. allies and partners.



Media interested in attending the event should RSVP no later than September 7 at 12:00 p.m. Central European Time to 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs at 86aw.pa@us.af.mil.



Provide below Information for Media Access:



-Media Outlet

-Full Name

-Date of Birth

-Valid Passport or ID Number

-Image of a valid Passport or ID page



For questions about the logistics of this event, please call the 86th Airlift Wing Office of Public Affairs at +49 (0) 6371-47-2458 or email at 86aw.pa@us.af.mil.



For questions about the event itself, please call the Office of the Secretary of Defense Office of Public Affairs at +1 (703) 545-6700.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 10:41 Story ID: 452890 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein to host its fifth Ukraine Defense Contact Group, by TSgt Peter Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.