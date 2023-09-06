Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein to host its fifth Ukraine Defense Contact Group

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.07.2023

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is scheduled to host an in-person Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, September 19, 2023.

    Secretary Austin has again invited Ministers of Defense and senior military officials from around the world to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and various security issues facing U.S. allies and partners.

    Media interested in attending the event should RSVP no later than September 7 at 12:00 p.m. Central European Time to 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs at 86aw.pa@us.af.mil.

    Provide below Information for Media Access:

    -Media Outlet
    -Full Name
    -Date of Birth
    -Valid Passport or ID Number
    -Image of a valid Passport or ID page

    For questions about the logistics of this event, please call the 86th Airlift Wing Office of Public Affairs at +49 (0) 6371-47-2458 or email at 86aw.pa@us.af.mil.

    For questions about the event itself, please call the Office of the Secretary of Defense Office of Public Affairs at +1 (703) 545-6700.

