September 2023 Command Message: Connectedness Matters

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – The start of this month was a firm reminder we are at the peak of the hurricane season. If you did not prepare for Idalia, we hope it was an excellent reminder to prepare for a future storm.



Hurricane readiness kits are fun and easy to assemble, and it’s an excellent project for the family. Our protection branch has great resources to prepare you for the next storm at https://home.army.mil/liberty/about/ready-liberty.



September is Suicide Prevention Month, and this year’s theme is “You Are A Light in Somebody’s Life.” It’s critical to maintain those interpersonal connections with your family and friends. Your light could be what stops someone from making that irreversible choice. Everyone matters, and everyone can make a difference.



As the garrison, we want to provide Soldiers and their Families with the resources needed to strengthen their resilience and improve their personal readiness. We know there are a lot of stressors in life, and we are here to help.



If you are experiencing financial difficulties, contact Army Emergency Relief at 877-272-7337 for interest-free loans and grants. You can also work with the Army Community Service Financial Readiness program at 910-396-2507 to make a budget, tackle debt, and set up retirement accounts.



If you are experiencing family stress, contact the ACS Family Advocacy Program at 910-396-5521. They are available to help with conflict resolution, new parent support, couples’ communication, and more. They even have a 24/7 Family Abuse Hotline at 910-322-3418. Contact the Watters Family Life Center at 910-396-6564 for free counseling.



September has several exciting events – including the Lt. Dan Band in concert at McKeller’s Lodge on Sept. 9 and for the first time – The Big Bounce will set up at Fort Liberty Sept. 15-17 at Pike Field. It’s all part of our commitment to provide the best quality of life to our service members and Families! We hope you will join us at these and other events this month.



Below is a list of upcoming events and programs:

• Return to Hogwarts – Sept. 7

• Integrated Resource Fair, Suicide Prevention – Sept. 7

• Father Daughter Ball – Sept. 8

• NC State Skeet Competition – Sept. 8-10

• Smith Lake Outdoor Education Program – Sept. 9

• Lt. Dan Band Concert – Sept. 9

• Get Golf Ready – Sept 12, 14, 19 and 21

• MilSpo Career Expo – Sept. 14

• Marriage 102: Advice for a Successful Military Marriage – Sept. 14

• The Big Bounce – Sept. 15-17

• Suicide Prevention Informational Booth – Sept. 19

• Community Action Council – Sept. 20

• Lethal Means Safety Roundtable – Sept. 21

• Shred It & Forget It – Sept. 21

• Military Appreciation Golf Tournament – Sept. 22

• Maternity Fair – Sept. 23

• Neon Night Run – Sept. 23

• North Commissary Sidewalk Sale – Sept. 28-30

• Oktoberfest & Fall Market – Sept. 30

• Adult Trivia Night at the Library – Oct. 3