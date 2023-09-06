Saber Junction 23 kicks off at Hohenfels Training Area

Courtesy Photo | A British Army Jackal 2 moves into the Hohenfels Training Area to begin Saber Junction...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A British Army Jackal 2 moves into the Hohenfels Training Area to begin Saber Junction 23. Saber Junction 23 is a force-on-force exercise conducted to train, develop, and enhance U.S. and NATO allied and partnered nation’s interoperability and readiness and is held at the Hohenfels Training Area, Germany from Sept. 6-22, 2023. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment kicked off Saber Junction 23 on Sept. 7, 2023. Saber Junction is a force-on-force exercise conducted to train, develop, and enhance U.S. and NATO allied and partnered nation’s interoperability and readiness.



Saber Junction 23, held at the 7th Army Training Command’s Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, is a multinational exercise designed to assess the 2nd Cav. Regt.’s capabilities and readiness to deter aggression and operate in a multidomain battlespace.



“Saber Junction is a great opportunity to get units sets and reps in situations they may be faced with in reality. We do everything we can to put them in that mindset from day one,” said Maj. John Ambelang, JMRC spokesperson.



This year’s iteration of Saber Junction features a Polish division command in charge of over 4,000 participants from 14 nations.



The training exercise is key to maintaining readiness, interoperability, and teamwork in NATO allied and partnered militaries. “Seeing people come together to solve complex problems is always inspiring. The things we do here strengthen bonds from the individual to the Division staff,” said Maj. Ambelang.



Participating nations include Albania, Armenia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, France, Georgia, Italy, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Saber Junction concludes Sept. 22, 2023.



