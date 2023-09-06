1LT Madeleine Glancey is a Blackhawk Pilot assigned to the 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion located at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. 1LT Glancey serves as a spokesperson for Women's Equality Month by highlighting the significance of being a female pilot.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2023 Date Posted: 09.06.2023 21:00 Story ID: 452858 Location: 48, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFN Spotlight: 1LT Madeleine Glancey, by Amn Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.