1LT Madeleine Glancey is a Blackhawk Pilot assigned to the 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion located at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. 1LT Glancey serves as a spokesperson for Women's Equality Month by highlighting the significance of being a female pilot.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 21:00
|Story ID:
|452858
|Location:
|48, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Spotlight: 1LT Madeleine Glancey, by Amn Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT