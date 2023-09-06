Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Spotlight: 1LT Madeleine Glancey

    48, SOUTH KOREA

    08.16.2023

    Story by Airman Cherise Vaught 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    1LT Madeleine Glancey is a Blackhawk Pilot assigned to the 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion located at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. 1LT Glancey serves as a spokesperson for Women's Equality Month by highlighting the significance of being a female pilot.

