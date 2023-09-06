403rd Army Field Support Brigade Safety Spotlight: Christopher Starnes

Hometown:



El Paso, Texas



Duty position:



403rd AFSB Occupational Health and Safety Specialist (Japan).



How long have you been working for the U.S. Army?



I have been a Department of the Army Civilian for 1.5 years and retired from the active-duty Army after 21 years of service.



What other positions have you held with the U.S. Military?



I have held numerous positions as an active-duty Soldier severing the in the Field Artillery from private to first sergeant. As a DA Civilian, I served as a Safety and Occupational Health Specialist for 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and I am currently serving as the Safety and Occupational Health Specialist for the 403rd AFSB in Japan.



Tell us about your job and what you do:



As an AFSB Safety and Occupational Health Specialist, I ensure a 24 hour-a-day safety program for all assigned and attached personnel. I am responsible for planning, scheduling, and overseeing the assigned unit safety and health programs. I conduct job hazard analysis and evaluate light/heavy equipment repair facilities involving high-risk hazards (e.g., highly toxic agents, flammables, explosives, rail, marine). I also assist the safety manager, Logistical Readiness Center directors, and/or the brigade commander to develop risk mitigation goals and implement safety policies, procedures, and guidelines to comply with U.S. Army and occupational safety and health laws and regulations both on and off the installation.



How long have you been in this position?



4 Months



What other duties are you responsible for?



I’m responsible for the studies of accident causal factors to identify predictive trend analysis and devise effective methods to abate or mitigate hazards. I plan and conduct safety education activities that include developing specialized safety courses, safety campaign materials and ensure safety standards are published in appropriate training manuals and exercise directives. I am charged with implementing policies and procedures for the broad framework of Army and DoD, federal legislation, Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, American National Standards Institute, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Environmental Protection Agency, and other federal regulations, executive orders, and requirements.



What is the best thing about working at Camp Zama?



Working various trades, traveling Japan, and learning the culture.



What do you like to do in your free time?



I enjoy spending time with my family, listening to audio books, and going to the movies.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 09.06.2023 Story ID: 452857 Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP