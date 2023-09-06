Ohio runners tops in National Guard for first time, earn ‘The Cob’

Courtesy Photo | For the first time in program history, the Ohio National Guard Marathon Team won the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | For the first time in program history, the Ohio National Guard Marathon Team won the team championship and “The Cob” traveling trophy at the National Guard Marathon Time Trials, conducted as part of the 46th annual Lincoln Marathon in Lincoln, Neb., May 7, 2023. More than 200 Soldiers and Airmen from all the states and territories ran in the 26.2-mile event for spots on the National Guard Military Competitions All Guard Marathon Team, with six Ohio runners qualifying for the 2023-24 All Guard Team including Capt. Brittany Downs, kneeling, right, who placed first overall in the female category. (Courtesy photo/Ohio National Guard photo illustration) see less | View Image Page

In recent years, the Ohio National Guard Marathon Team has been very competitive at the National Guard Marathon Time Trials, conducted as part of the annual Lincoln Marathon in Lincoln, Nebraska. A solid core of runners helped the Ohio team earn third place in 2020 and second in 2021, exhibiting the potential to do even more.



In May, the 46th Lincoln Marathon saw more than 200 participants vying for a spot on the National Guard Military Competitions All Guard Marathon Team. Six Ohio National Guard runners qualified for the 2023-24 All Guard Team including Capt. Brittany Downs, who placed first overall in the female category, helping the Ohio team secure its first-ever title.

“It’s amazing to be part of a team like this,” said Downs, 112th Transportation Battalion training officer. “The running community in general is so nice and supportive, and they want to see everyone succeed.”



Downs said earning first place in her category felt great, but helping her teammates win first place overall was an even bigger reward compared to her personal victory.



“I believe being part of a team tends to bring out the best in people,” Downs said. “Each member is an important part of the team, no matter how well you do today, or how you view yourself tomorrow.”



With their individual performances in Lincoln, Ohio National Guard Sgts. 1st Class Aaron “Chris” Edwards and Jerrod Abel, Staff Sgt. William Collins, Spc. Nathaniel Sink and Capt. Tonisia Jackson join Downs on 2023-24 All-Guard Team.



The top overall National Guard team, as determined by each state’s top three individual runners, takes home “The Cob” traveling trophy — symbolic of the host state’s most widely grown agricultural crop — until the following year’s competition, along with a champion plaque that the winning team’s state keeps to mark the achievement.

For the first time in nearly three decades, all 50 states, three U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia were represented in this year’s race, during which the top 51 males, top 21 females, plus the top three runners of each gender in the over-50 master’s category. National Guard members from all 50 states, three U.S. territories and the District of Columbia for the first time in more than three decades competed in the 26.2-mile contest.



Runners who qualify for the All-Guard Marathon Team are chosen to travel throughout the United States, with a chance to compete in several races over the next two years.



Staff Sgt. William Collins, training noncommissioned officer with Company B, 237th Support Battalion, said representing the Ohio National Guard as ambassadors of the sport makes his service worthwhile.



“Think about it. We travel the countryside (and possibly overseas), for two years while doing something we are passionate about, which in turn, assists in recruiting and retention efforts,” Collins said. “There aren’t many jobs out there that can say that.”



Abel, a motor sergeant with the 324th Military Police Company, is a four-time All-Guard Marathon Team member. He was recognized at the awards ceremony in Lincoln, Neb., for getting 22 leads at the Miami Marathon Expo (a recruiting event for the All-Guard Team members), in January.



“The running events are a great recruiting and retention tool for the National Guard as a whole,” Abel said. “You meet many young runners at the expos who are either in school, or looking to expand their careers, and that’s where the All-Guard Marathon Team can educate them on the benefits the National Guard has to offer, including the incentives of making the Marathon Team.”



Collins, who has been the Ohio National Guard Marathon Team coordinator since 2016, said he sees the team remaining a contender, moving forward, the current members are strong runners and a closeknit group.



“Being on the National Guard team is being a part of a community of like-minded, incredible athletes and people, a family. Being a marathoner is a lifestyle, not just something you do. It tends to bleed over into all aspects of your life,” Collins said. “We are honored to be part of the Ohio National Guard Team and Family.”