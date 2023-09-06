Oregon Army National Guard Launches Weekend Drill Child Care Program

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Army National Guard has started a new pilot program to assist soldiers with child care during weekend drills.



The Weekend Drill Child Care (WDCC) program aims to "support retention, readiness, and balancing military and parental responsibilities," according to a flyer from the Oregon National Guard Child and Youth Program.



Soldiers must meet specific criteria to be eligible. "To qualify, a soldier must be assigned to an Oregon Army National Guard unit; be a single soldier, dual military, or have a spouse who works or goes to school during drills; have Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) enrolled dependent child(ren) between the ages of 6 weeks to 12 years old," the flyer states.



Once enrolled, soldiers can reserve care quarterly by email. "Reservations must be made no later than the first of the month before the drill month, for example, no later than May 1 for the June drill," it says.



The one-year pilot was announced by Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau. "We prioritize childcare because our National Guard families matter," Hokanson said. "They are another reason we serve."



After the pilot period, the program will be evaluated on utilization rates to determine if it will continue. A similar program already exists for Oregon Air National Guard units.



“We are proud to serve and stand ready to execute our state and federal missions,” said Col. Alan Gronewold, Oregon's National Guard Land Component Commander. “We are active in supporting our communities when called on and are the service of choice for Oregonians.”



Soldiers can contact their regional Youth Outreach Coordinator for enrollment assistance:



Northern Oregon: Crystal Bohm

971-355-3081 crystal.c.bohm.ctr@army.mil

Southern Oregon:

Marissa Cook 541-880-2529 marissa.c.cook.ctr@army.mil



Date Taken: 09.06.2023