Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Dublin, Texas

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Noel E. Shoup, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Sept. 11 at Upper Greens Creek Cemetery, Dublin, Texas. Harrell Funeral Home, Dublin, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Dublin, Shoup was assigned to the 359th Bombardment Squadron, 303d Bombardment Group (Heavy). He was piloting a B-17F “Flying Fortress,” when it crashed Feb. 28, 1944, near the village of Le Translay, France, after being struck by enemy anti-aircraft fire during a bombing raid on German rocket sites in France’s Pas-de-Calais department. His body was not recovered, and the Germans never reported him a prisoner of war. The War Department issued a finding of death for Shoup of July 14, 1945. He was 25 years old.



According to witnesses, three airmen parachuted safely - seven crew members, including Shoup were killed. At the time of the crash, German forces recovered six sets of remains that were initially buried March 2, 1944, in the English World War I Memorial Cemetery at Abbeville, but then moved in 1945 to the United States Military Cemetery at St. Andre (USMC St. Andre), France. One set of unknown remains, designated X-452 St. Andre, was eventually moved to the Suresnes American Cemetery, just outside Paris.



In October 2019, X-452 St. Andre was disinterred and sent a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory, along with material evidence recovered from the crash site in 2018, for forensic analysis.



Shoup was accounted for by the DPAA April 6, 2023 after his remains were identified using dental, anthropological and Y Chromosome (Y-STR) analysis.



His name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at Ardennes American Cemetery in Neupre, Belgium, along with others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.



For additional information about 1st Lt. Shoup, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3466744/pilot-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-shoup-n/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at 800-892-2490 and/or Harrell Funeral Home, 254-445-3311.





NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2023 Date Posted: 09.06.2023 16:41 Story ID: 452849 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Dublin, Texas, by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.