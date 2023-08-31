Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ISTAR visits RAF Mildenhall to give thanks to Airmen for support with RAF RC-135s

    ISTAR visits RAF Mildenhall to give thanks to Airmen for support with RAF RC-135s

    Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | Air Commodore Simon Strasdin, right, Royal Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance,

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.06.2023

    Story by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Air Commodore Simon Strasdin, Royal Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance force commander, based at RAF Waddington, met with base leadership and Airmen during a visit to RAF Mildenhall, England, Aug. 23, 2023. Strasdin was here to strengthen United Kingdom-US relationships and thank 100th ARW, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron and 488th Intelligence Squadron Airmen for their hard work and cooperation in the joint partnership program between the RAF and U.S. Air Force reconnaissance aircraft.

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 08:19
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100th Maintenance Group
    95th Reconnaissance Squadron
    488th Intelligence Squadron
    RAF ISTAR

