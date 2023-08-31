ISTAR visits RAF Mildenhall to give thanks to Airmen for support with RAF RC-135s

Air Commodore Simon Strasdin, Royal Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance force commander, based at RAF Waddington, met with base leadership and Airmen during a visit to RAF Mildenhall, England, Aug. 23, 2023. Strasdin was here to strengthen United Kingdom-US relationships and thank 100th ARW, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron and 488th Intelligence Squadron Airmen for their hard work and cooperation in the joint partnership program between the RAF and U.S. Air Force reconnaissance aircraft.
