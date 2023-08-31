Joint Task Force-Red Hill Completes Repacking

Photo By Staff Sgt. Randall Corpuz | As Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) repacking operations commence in the Red Hill...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Randall Corpuz | As Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) repacking operations commence in the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor Fuels Director, Cmdr. Joseph Bossi, inspects gauges as fuel reenters the pipeline, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Honolulu, Hawaii, Aug. 28, 2023. Repacking is necessary to remove all air from the pipelines and ensure a stable flow of fuel when defueling the main underground storage tanks. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all future major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Randall Corpuz) see less | View Image Page

Joint Task Force - Red Hill (JTF-RH) has completed the repacking of the fuel pipelines connecting the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) September 5.



“With the successful completion of repacking, we’re one step closer to defueling Red Hill,” said Vice Adm. John Wade, JTF-RH Commander. “I’m proud of the thorough preparation and safe execution by all involved.”



Repacking, or filling the pipes with fuel, is a required step prior to defueling the main underground storage tanks. In total, JTF-RH safely repacked approximately 380,000 gallons of fuel into the pipelines.



During repacking, operators deliberately and methodically filled the pipelines with fuel and removed all air to ensure a stable flow during the defueling of the main underground storage tanks. The stable flow reduces risk and sets conditions for safe defueling of the RHBFSF main tanks.



Repacking also provided additional verification of the pipelines’ integrity. One minor repair was identified in a low point drain in the Underground Pump House on JBPHH. This repair was completed over the Labor Day Weekend, and later inspected and approved by both the Environmental Protection Agency and State of Hawaii Department of Health, before repacking operations recommenced earlier today.



In addition to JTF-RH, this effort included Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) contractor APTIM, United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) contractor Pond & Company, and Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) contractor Brice-Risktec.



JTF-RH remains on plan to begin gravity defueling operations October 16.



JTF-Red Hill is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.



For more information about JTF-RH, visit pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or download the App by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store.