AK23-6 wraps up in Sweden

A U.S Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon departs from Kallax Air Base, Lulea, Sweden, during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 29, 2023. Training with our joint and combined Allies and Partners is essential to the success of the Agile Combat Employment concept. This is accomplished by distributing aviation operations which increases our lethality, and enhances interoperability, allowing our forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for common defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

LULEå KALLAX AIR BASE, SWEDEN – Over the span of two weeks the 480th Fighter Squadron alongside the 86th Airlift Wing, 100 Air Refueling Wing, traveled to Finland and Sweden to participate in Astral Knight 2023 Part 6 (AK23-6) from Aug. 18-31, 2023.



AK23-6 is a multinational live-fly field training exercise, aimed to demonstrate proactive and reactive Agile Combat Employment deployments, enhance command and control procedures and improve logistics among Allies and Partners in the Arctic and Baltic regions.



“The purpose of AK23-6 is to provide Initial Operations Capability test for USAFEs’ Agile combat employment as a whole,” said Maj. Joshua Goliber, the Forward Operation Location Commander for the Nordic Cluster during AK23-6. “So we were given a task to head out on a short moment's notice and set up an operating location in a different country and provide credible combat capability at a moment's notice.”



While the Nordic cluster deployed to Finland then forward deployed to Sweden, similar operations took place in the Baltic region, with Airmen, F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, and a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th ARW, deploying to Lithuania and forward deploying to Latvia.



ACE exercises like this are designed to teach and validate new ways to deploy and maneuver assets at a speed, scope, complexity, and scale that provides units the ability to enhance command and control procedures and improve logistics as they rapidly move from location to location in a contested environment.



Goliber described the unique challenge the team faced by having to deploy on such a short timeline with a minimum number of personnel and equipment, saying the exercise showed that they can rapidly deploy to a forward operating base and fly combat operations with minimal support.



AK23-6 provided opportunities for the U.S. and Allies and Partners to collaborate, strengthen relationships and enhance interoperability.



“Getting to these air bases in Finland and Sweden has just been phenomenal, especially on the host nations perspective,” said Goliber. “ They've been extremely welcoming and helpful hosts, it's probably been one of the easiest moves on that front.”



The United States does not fight alone, nor do we deter alone. Our Allies and Partners are one of our most significant strategic assets, and AK23-6 highlighted the importance of working together.



“Exercises like this are really important for us to be able to work together with other countries as well as in the perspective of the NATO concept,” said Swedish Air Force Col. Fredrik Edstrom, commander of Norrbotten Wing. “It means that we have the capability to deploy really fast with a small footprint, and so that we can train and learn from each other.”



Operational readiness across all domains (air, land, sea, cyber, and space) is paramount to

partnerships, crisis response, deterrence, and support to Allies and Partners. It is because of this that continued cooperation and combined exercises are a vital part of fostering good relationships and strong connections with our Allies and Partners.



“Take the chances when you have the opportunity to do cooperation and work together with other units,” said Edstrom. “Take that chance and do as well as possible, we are always welcoming other units and U.S. cooperation.”



The U.S. Air Force regularly trains with Allies and Partners across Europe to ensure timely and coordinated responses during peacetime and contingency operations. Exercises like AK23-6 provide an opportunity for Allies and Partners to synchronize their responses and provide a unified front across the Alliance.