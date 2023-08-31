60th Fighter Squadron change of command

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Emerson relinquished command of the 60th Fighter Squadron to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Hunter Grunden during a change of command ceremony Aug. 31, 2023.



“Two years ago, the 60th FS was reactivated as Eglin’s second F-35A formal training squadron,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Schuck, 33rd Operations Group commander. “Today, we change command of the squadron for the first time in its history as an F-35 squadron.”



Emerson was praised for his leadership during his tenure as squadron commander.



“I have watched you grow as a commander these past 12 months, and you’ve raised the crows to new heights,” said Schuck. “One of your greatest successes is your ability to delicately balance the demands and needs of the Air Force with the quality of life of those under you. You fought for the betterment of your unit, your Airmen and you accomplished the mission better than what was expected of you. I wish you the best of luck as you transition to civilian life and start your next chapter.”



As the incoming commander, Grunden will supervise the training of F-35A Lightning II basic course and transition course students.



“My goal as commander of the Crows is to set people up for success so they can get after our mission of creating the world’s best F-35A pilots,” said Grunden. “Together we will fly, fight and win.”



On Aug. 20, 2021, the 60th FS was reactivated to increase pilot production, continuing the 33rd Fighter Wing’s history of being a premier producer of combat readiness.

