AMC names 2023 Hall of Fame inductees

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Six former Soldiers and Army Civilians will be recognized for their significant contributions to Army readiness and enduring support to Soldiers and families.



Since 2012, the Army Materiel Command Hall of Fame has preserved the command's history and recognized the exceptional leadership, service and dedication of former AMC members for their remarkable efforts. The 2023 AMC Hall of Fame inductees are:



• Gen. (retired) Ed Daly, a 1987 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point who served with distinction for more than 36 years, culminating as the commanding general of AMC and the Army’s senior sustainer. Daly led AMC through several critical missions, including orchestrating logistics support to Ukraine and the European theater. He also oversaw the movement and relocation of more than 75,000 Afghan evacuees as a part of Operation Allies Welcome. Daly served in several positions across the AMC enterprise during his career, including as the AMC deputy commanding general, AMC chief of staff, and commander of Army Sustainment Command.



• Lt. Gen. (retired) Larry Wyche, who began his career as a private, attaining the rank of sergeant before graduating from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi’s ROTC program and commissioning into the Quartermaster Corps. Throughout his distinguished 42-year career, Wyche served the Army and AMC in several important positions in the logistics and sustainment community, including as commander of Joint Munitions Command, AMC G-3 and culminating as the AMC deputy commanding general.



• Lt. Gen. (retired) Gwen Bingham, a 1981 distinguished military graduate from the University of Alabama who served with distinction from more than 38 years, culminating her career as the Army’s Assistant Chief of Staff for Installation Management. A trailblazer throughout her career, she was the first woman to hold several positions, including commandant of the Quartermaster School, commander of White Sands Missile Range and commander of Tank-automotive and Armaments Command.



• Jim Dwyer, a retired colonel with more than 40 years of combined military and federal civilian service. Throughout his military career, he served AMC in several capacities, including commander of Red River Army Depot and executive officer to the AMC commanding general. He then supported logistics roles as a civil servant for other AMC equities which earned him membership in the Senior Executive Service. He was considered one of the Army’s top logisticians during his tenure at AMC.



• Command Sgt. Maj. (retired) James Sims, who served for 33 years and was the 15th command sergeant major of AMC. As AMC’s command sergeant major, he offered his extensive operational experience and exhibited extreme care and concern for Soldiers and civilians, ultimately leaving a profound impact on the enterprise.



• Deborah Devlin, a human resources executive who was recognized throughout her 30-year career as outstanding in her field for leading efforts to ensure that AMC hired, trained and managed its people effectively. From 2006 until her retirement in 2010, she led a series of initiatives to ensure the smooth transition of the CECOM and C4ISR workforce to their new locations in accordance with BRAC, with her approach recognized throughout the Army as the gold standard.



The Class of 2023 will be inducted into the AMC Hall of Fame during a ceremony Sep. 21 at AMC headquarters at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. For more information about the AMC Hall of Fame, go to https://www.amc.army.mil/Organization/History/Hall-of-Fame.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2023 Date Posted: 09.05.2023 14:36 Story ID: 452764 Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC names 2023 Hall of Fame inductees, by Christine Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.