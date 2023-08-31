Bridging the Gaps Between Partner Nations

Photo By Angela Fry | 230831-N-TI567-1032 JOHN C. STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- Cmdr. Don Speights,...... read more read more Photo By Angela Fry | 230831-N-TI567-1032 JOHN C. STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- Cmdr. Don Speights, commanding officer of the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School, speaks during formal graduation ceremony for the Strategic Leaders International Course (SLIC), held Aug. 31. SLIC, which is a four week in-resident professional development curriculum designed for partner nation senior military leaders, diplomats, and senior government officials, introduces the participants to leading-edge methodologies actively used in both the public and private sectors to address the complexities of today’s “gray and green” zone challenges. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

JOHN C. STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. - “Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born,” penned French born author Anaïs Nin.



The premise behind establishing international friendships that have the potential to create a new world is what drives the mission of the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School (NAVSCIATTS). That vision of lasting partnerships played out in the most recent iteration of NAVSCIATTS’ Strategic Leaders International Course (SLIC) with the return of Rear Adm. Edgardo Taganas Hernando, commander of the Philippines Coast Guard Special Operations Force (SOF).



Hernando, who first attended SLIC in 2017 as a captain, returned for the final week of the iteration to serve as mentor and final strategy panelist, supporting the course’s 29 officers who represented U.S. Indo-Pacific, Northern, European, and Africa Commands’ theaters of operation. Closing out the month-long course, he also participated in the culminating event as guest speaker for the formal graduation ceremony, held August 31.



“As an alumnus of this institution, it is refreshing to see that the objectives of this course are very close to those who pursue in keeping our world a secure and safer place in which to live,” expressed Hernando. “This course encourages men and women who promote unity despite differences through intercultural and diversity, to ensure a more just and peaceful future from which no one is excluded.”



Hernando, who served in the Philippines navy for 10 years, to include serving as the director of the SEAL Operations Center and the director of the Naval Special Warfare Training School before joining the coast guard, is credited with reforms that transitioned the special operations group into a force. As he continued speaking to the audience, he explained how diverse perspectives strengthen global networks.



“I have no doubt that you have learned a lot during these past days,” he addressed the graduating strategic leaders. “May the world also learn from you, by listening to your voices and perspectives on key issues that uniquely affect your generation. I think you will agree with me that the global community cannot find solutions without listening to the voices and experiences of all, and to better understand our world, we must look at it from different angles and perspectives.”



SLIC, which was first offered by this U.S. Naval Special Warfare security cooperation training command in 2011, is often considered NAVSCIATTS’ flagship course, with the established purpose of expanding military education to senior military officers or civilian equivalent leaders, offering a design focused on addressing counterterrorism, transnational organized crime, and many other security challenges that the United States and its partner nations face in today’s global maritime domain.



Cmdr. Don Speights, in his last role as NAVSCIATTS commander prior to his upcoming change of command, addressed the graduating officers and audience, stressing cooperation within the global network. “The strength of any defense force lies not only in its individual capacities, but also in its ability to cooperate and synchronize efforts with its strategic allies and partners,” the 34-year veteran and U.S. Navy SEAL explained. “This course serves as the bedrock for building strong relationships and strengthening bonds and collaboration to better address common challenges.”



With NAVSCIATTS offering this course to international leaders currently working in strategic positions within their respective countries, over the years SLIC has attracted both current and future leaders who will undoubtedly impact the directions of their countries in a manner that will assist the United States in its ability to develop, shape, and maintain long-term strategic relationships.



“During the past month each of you, as strategic leaders, were also able to focus on issues that each of our individual countries face,” Speights said. “Whether issues involving great power competition, humanitarian crises, and challenges with natural resources, or countering aggression from our neighbors, we have created sustainable networks that will assist all our countries in a global environment.”



SLIC, which is a four week in-resident professional development curriculum designed for partner nation senior military leaders, diplomats, and senior government officials, introduces the participants to leading-edge methodologies actively used in both the public and private sectors to address the complexities of today’s “gray and green” zone challenges.



More than 500 officers from 81 partners have completed the course, which supports key aspects of each line of effort stated in the 2019 United States Strategy on Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) and includes waypoints along the curriculum journey to enjoin partner nation officers in recognizing the incredible momentum, moral legitimacy, and powerful potential that drive the WPS strategy. This specific iteration, which featured officers from partners such as Angola, the Bahamas, Indonesia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, the Philippines, Poland, Seychelles, and Thailand, also featured eight female officers, to date, the course’s largest number in one iteration.



NAVSCIATTS trains and educates strategic allied and partner security force professionals across the tactical, operational, and strategic spectrums through in-resident courses of instruction. Almost 14,000 students from more than 120 allies and partners have trained with this security force assistance command.