AEDC Fellow Richard Austin’s contributions to the complex remembered

Courtesy Photo | Richard Austin, right, then-deputy director of Arnold Engineering Development Center Propulsion Test, is present for the early 1990s handshake between then-AEDC Commander Col. Richard Roellig, second from right, and Ray Lemaire, manager of Engineering Operations in Commercial Engine Business for Pratt & Whitney. Roellig and Lemaire shook to acknowledge an agreement for AEDC to test Pratt & Whitney's new PW4084 commercial aircraft engines. Also pictured is Don Craig with Pratt & Whitney. (U.S. Air Force photo)

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – AEDC Fellow Richard “Dick” Austin will be remembered for his contributions to Arnold Engineering Development Complex following his passing Aug. 14 at the age of 89.

Austin is credited for his visionary leadership in AEDC propulsion testing and evaluation throughout his 35-year career, including in government-industry alliances, testing of large commercial turbofans, and independent analysis and evaluation of AEDC test results. He was honored as an AEDC Fellow in 2001. The AEDC Fellows program, established in 1989, recognizes AEDC personnel who have made substantial and exceptionally distinguished contributions to the nation’s aerospace ground testing capability.

A native of Lake Worth, Florida, Austin joined the U.S. Navy following his graduation from high school, serving during the Korean War.

Austin earned his degree in aeronautical engineering from the University of Florida in 1958. That same year, he accepted a job offer from what was then known as Arnold Engineering Development Center, later to become known as Arnold Engineering Development Complex.

His AEDC career began with Arnold Research Organization Inc., the contractor which operated AEDC from 1950-1980.

After completing the engineering training program, Austin was assigned to the Propulsion Wind Tunnel facility. There, he was assigned as a project engineer and was involved in test programs for the Polaris and Titan missiles and aircraft including the F-111 Aardvark, XB-70 Valkyrie and F-15 Eagle.

Austin, who received a certificate of technical management from the University of Tennessee in 1964, was later assigned to the Lorho/Tripltee Facility group where he led the design and development of pilot tunnel facilities used for developing design criteria for large full-scale hydrodynamic hypersonic facilities.

In 1969, Austin accepted an engineering position with the Air Force at AEDC. His work with the Air Force included managing a wide range of ground test programs for the Aeronautical Systems Division, headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. These programs included those involving the F-4E Phantom II, F-15, B-1B Lancer, F-5E Tiger II, YF-16/17 Lightweight Fighters and Air Launched Cruise Missile. As part of this work, Austin led AEDC teams in the development of independent government ground test plans for these systems and others, and he represented AEDC in the Air Force Source Selection Evaluations for the systems. He also led a team in the development of a plan for the Advanced Tactical Fighter Joint Fight Engine program, later known as the F119 for the F-22 Raptor.

Austin was assigned to the AEDC Plans and Programs Directorate in the mid-1970s. In this capacity, he developed the first AEDC corporate strategy plan, formulated a new AEDC mission statement and conceptualized engineering analysis and technical evaluations to bolster AEDC’s mission in support of Air Force weapons development.

He also established a flight test/ground test coordination activity between AEDC and the Air Force Base Flight Test Center out of Edwards AFB, California.

In 1979, Austin received his master’s degree in international affairs from George Washington University. He was also a graduate of the Department of Defense National War College.

He received the Distinguished Service to Engineering Profession Award from the Tennessee Society of Professional Engineers in 1984. He was a member of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and named an AIAA Associate Fellow in 1988.

In 1980, Austin was assigned as deputy director of the Engine Test Facility. In this role, he was responsible for managing the propulsion test contract and protection of the engine test facilities.

Austin is credited with providing leadership continuity for the ETF during its most critical period with the highest workload in 1984 during its then 30-year history. He also provided key leadership advocacy of the J-6 High Altitude Rocket Facility by identifying the criticality of a national need.

He is also credited with originating the concept of the Analysis and Evaluation mission role for AEDC, thereby elevating AEDC involvement in weapon system development above that of a “data mill” and providing system program offices and flight test centers with timely weapon system insight, knowledge and risk reduction.

Austin led AEDC in the establishment of strategic alliances with other Major Range and Test Facility Base centers, U.S. industry, and North American and United Kingdom allies. He was also assigned as the U.S. Data Exchange Officer for airbreathing and rocket engines with the British, French and German governments.

In November 1992, Austin became director of propulsion testing, a role he held until his retirement.

His work led to a 20-year alliance with Pratt & Whitney Commercial Engines signed in December 1992 which provided the development testing and certification of P&W 4000 series growth engines in the Aeropropulsion Systems Test Facility at Arnold.

For his efforts, Austin was awarded the first Eagle Award in February 1993.

Also in 1993, during what would prove to be a big year for him, Austin led AEDC in negotiations with Rolls-Royce plc, located in Derby, England, for testing of Trent 800 commercial turbofan engines. These agreements led to development and icing certification testing of the Trent 800 to European Joint Aviation Authority and Federal Aviation Administration standards in ASTF. The effort also aided in the application of the engine on the Boeing 777.

In August of that year, Austin led AEDC to signing a partnership agreement with the United Kingdom’s Directorate General-Test and Evaluation and the Defense Research Agency to expand cooperation between AEDC and these organizations beyond the data exchange agreements that were in place. He subsequently organized and facilitated the Large Engine Steering Group composed of AEDC, Pratt & Whitney, General Electric and Rolls-Royce. The purpose of the group was to address test and evaluation issues on large commercial and military turbofan engines that could be mutually beneficial to all parties. The work of this group led to joint investments in ASTF to enable the testing of large airbreathing turbofan engines.

He also established a data exchange agreement with the Canadian government for turbine engines and rockets. For this, Austin was awarded a Canadian Medal upon his retirement. In October 1993, Austin was awarded the “founding father” plaque from the National Research Council of Canada for his efforts to establish and reinvigorate alliances between the U.S. and allied test and evaluation centers.

During his career, he also led the establishment of a 20-year alliance with General Electric to test their commercial engines at AEDC.

Austin retired from AEDC in October 1993.