NMCB 133 Takes Command of Camp Mitchell, Rota, Spain

ROTA, Spain- Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133) took command of Camp Mitchell in Rota, Spain from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 (NMCB 1) September 1, 2023.



The turnover of Camp Mitchell marks the official end to NMCB 1’s deployment and the start of NMCB 133’s. The two battalions spent 10 days conducting inventories, project turnovers and equipment inspections to allow NMCB 133 to seamlessly pick up where NMCB 1 left off.



“The turnover between NMCB 1 and NMCB 133 was skillfully executed and both units were very professional and transparent on all efforts,” said Capt. Angel Santiago, the commodore of the 22nd Naval Construction Regiment. “It is evident that NMCB 1 focused on setting up NMCB 133 for success, and without a doubt, NMCB 133 hit the ground running and ready to execute their assigned tasking.”



While the battalions’ “main body” detachments were conducting turnover in Rota, turnover was also being conducted at many other detachment sites throughout Europe, Africa and the Indo-Pacific region.



“My overarching goal for the battalion at all of our sites is to enable fleet maneuver through high-quality construction, engagements and operations with partners and allies and increased logistics resiliency,” said Cmdr. Christopher Archer, commanding officer of NMCB 133. "We will return home stronger, set up the Seabees who relieve us for success and build upon the Seabee legacy. Taking care of each other is fundamental to these aims, so we will ensure our families and friends on the home front are as connected as possible.”



While in Rota, NMCB 133 will be operating under Commander, Task Force 68 (CTF68) and Commander, Sixth Fleet (C6F) to conduct high-quality construction and help facilitate operations throughout the region.



“Across the board, I expect NMCB 133 to advance CTF68 and C6F theater strategic objectives through our engineer campaign goals,” said Santiago. “With a focus on quality construction and a bias for action, NMCB 133 will greatly succeed on their deployment and add another chapter to the fantastic legacy of the ‘Runnin’ Roos’ Seabees.”

