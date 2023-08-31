Tank Fire Echos on the Eastern Flank: 2ABCT Begins Live Fire Accuracy Testing

Photo By Spc. Trevares Johnson | In a display of tank firepower, the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Trevares Johnson | In a display of tank firepower, the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, perfects their accuracy during a live-fire accuracy testing in Drawsko Promorskie, Poland, on September 2, 2023. These exercises reaffirm the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team's reputation for lethal combat readiness, ensuring they remain a formidable force in the Baltic Region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trevares Johnson) see less | View Image Page

DRAWSKO PORMOSKIE, Poland - The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team (2ABCT), 1st Armored Division marked a significant milestone in their European rotation with the commencement of the M1 Abrams tanks conducting live-fire accuracy screen testing (LFAST) on September 2, 2023. This ready-to-fight requirement highlights the unwavering commitment to our NATO allies and partners to enhance its combat power in the Eastern Flank while increasing readiness and training.



Multiple formations across the brigade conducted LFASTs, a vital qualifying range for tanks' mobility systems. The LFAST is a critical component of ensuring the accuracy and effectiveness of the Abrams main battle tanks.



The Army relies on the live-fire accuracy screen testing (LFAST) to validate the ballistic solution, computer-correction factors (CCF), and the gun/sight relationship that is established during boresighting. This method, known as the fleet-calibration method and established in 1982, guarantees that the tank can accurately strike its intended point of aim.



Speaking about the importance of these training exercises, U.S. Army Sgt. Angel Barrera, a M1 armor crewman assigned to 1st Battalion, 1st Cavalry Squadron, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division whose unit was training at Konotop Lewy Range noted, "In a dynamic operational environment, we need to know that our systems are calibrated to precision. This range allows us to validate that, ensuring our combat power remains unmatched."



U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Miranda Livingston, an armor officer also assigned to the 1st Battalion, 1st Cavalry Squadron, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, added, "This training underscores the readiness of our troops and equipment. It's important that we demonstrate our ability to swiftly and accurately engage targets. The Abrams ranges provide the ideal platform to fine-tune our skills and maximize our combat effectiveness."



The 2ABCT’s forward deployment to the Baltic region aligns with NATO's mission to enhance security and stability on the Eastern Flank. The M1 Abrams LFAST training symbolizes the 2ABCT commitment to increase readiness so it may train alongside NATO partners to enhance interoperability to deter potential threats in the region.



As the soldiers hone their skills on the M1 Abrams ranges, the 2ABCT sends a clear message it is ready and able to fight if deterrence fails. The combat power and precision of the Abrams main battle tanks serve as a potent check, reassuring allies and deterring potential aggressors.



The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, is making strides in its preparation to be ready-to-fight with the commencement of the first M1 Abrams LFAST training. These training requirements not only validate the combat readiness of the M1 Abrams main battle tanks but also highlights the 2ABCT commitment to support our NATO allies on the Eastern Flank. As tensions persist in the region, the presence of 2ABCT M1 Abrams tanks on the Eastern Flank serve as a symbol of strength and deterrence, ensuring peace and stability in Europe.



Today, the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team soldiers stand ready to train and fight alongside our NATO partners and allies and stop any threat that may arise in the Eastern Flank. The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, headquarters is forward deployed to Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland.