El Paso Native Promoted to Corporal on Peleliu

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Trent A. Henry, a native of El Paso, Texas, was promoted to his current rank while deployed in support of Task Force Koa Moana 23 during a ceremony atop Bloody Nose Ridge in Peleliu, Palau, Sept. 1, 2023.
Henry, a graduate of Pebble Hills High School, enlisted into the United States Marine Corps on August 23, 2021 and currently serves as a combat photographer with I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California.
Promotion to Corporal signifies a significant step in a Marine’s career, reflecting not only an elevated rank, but also higher level of responsibility. Corporals serve as the backbone of the Marine Corps, exemplifying the core values of honor, courage, and commitment in their actions and decisions. Corporals are expected to lead by example and demonstrate proficiency in their technical and tactical skills, while also guiding and mentoring their subordinates to achieve their best performance.
“I’m very thankful to have been presented this opportunity and to be able to have the experience of going to another country,” said Henry. “Not only that, but also being able to gain a greater understanding of how to be a combat cameraman in an operational environment. Meeting new people, internally and externally, and getting to work with them was a huge learning experience for me as it helped me to increase my confidence in carrying out tasks for my job.”
2023 has been an impressive year for Corporal Henry; in addition to his promotion, he was recognized as the honor graduate of the Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company Basic Course 1-23 and as the I MEF Information Group Marine of the Quarter.
Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2023 18:56
|Story ID:
|452699
|Location:
|PELELIU, PW
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
