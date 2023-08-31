Puerto Rico and Kentucky National Guard Detachments execute Collective Training Exercise

Photo By Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Medical Group, Detachment 1, unpack a tent during a...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Medical Group, Detachment 1, unpack a tent during a collective training exercise at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Aug. 10, 2023. The exercise allowed service members assigned to the 156th Medical Group, 123rd Medical Group and the Puerto Rico Army National Guard to exchange knowledge and implement the National Guard CBRN Response Enterprise Information Management System, which assists with accelerating data collection from search and extraction teams in emergency events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa) see less | View Image Page

SALINAS, Puerto Rico -- Airmen assigned to the 156th Medical Group, Detachment 1, partnered with the 123rd MDG, Det 1, and the Puerto Rico Army National Guard to conduct a Collective Training Exercise focused on implementing the National Guard CBRN Response Enterprise Information Management System (NGCIMS) at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Aug. 10, 2023.



The new information system is geared to improve and accelerate data collection from Search and Extraction teams in emergency events.



During the training, those teams used the Android Team Awareness Kit and Mobile Field Kit software to pinpoint and send real-time information to a medical element managing NGCIMS about sensor readings, simulated victims, and obstacles while searching a large rubble pile scenario.



“From requesting equipment to tracking in real-time incidents that are occurring, or even the total number of patients that we manage, we can input that data into the system, and all pertinent areas have access to that information,” said Lt. Col. Sonia Ortiz Flores, 156th MDG, Det 1 commander.



During the exercise, the 123rd MDG Det 1 brought a new inflatable tent system, which is more time efficient, easy to set up, and less hazardous regarding injuries.



This allowed Airmen with the 156th MDG Det 1 to get hands-on experience with that new tent system prior to receiving their equipment in September 2023.



“Bringing our new ZUMRO tents and showing off the setup versus all the manpower that is required with the current tents, has been a fantastic training event for everyone,” said Lt. Col. Tiffany Hubbard, commander of the 123rd MDG Det 1, Kentucky Air National Guard. “Having this exchange, where we do the same mission, and we’re able to see how others do it offers insight on how to improve and gain knowledge to make the mission more complete.”



This opportunity for knowledge exchange amongst sister units and integration of the Army and Air National Guards detachments improves mission readiness and response time during an emergency event.



“This training allowed the participants to create reports, requests for assistance and track expendable equipment all with the push of a couple of buttons, learning to utilize the new NGCIMS tools to bolster the mission they already do,” said Nichole Tucker, NGCIMS instructor Naval Air Warfare Center–Webster Outlying Field. “Cutting down times for information to reach leadership and other sub-elements more quickly and efficiently.”



With new equipment and information system (NGCIMS) implementation, the Puerto Rico Air National Guard is taking steps into the future with modernization and training.