Ongoing 1st TSC sustainment mission transferred over from the 143d ESC to the 13th ACSC

Photo By Capt. Katherine Alegado | Brig. Gen. Maria Juarez, commanding general of the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Ricardo Saunders, command sergeant major of the 143d ESC, case the command colors during a Transfer of Authority ceremony from the 143d ESC to the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Sept. 2, 2023. The rotational ESC or ACSC is the 1st Theater Sustainment Command's permanent forward deployed presence, combined with rotational augmentation from 1st TSC's Main Command Post at Fort Knox, KY. These two rotational elements combine to form what is known as the 1st TSC Operational Command Post. The OCP is responsible for executing routine sustainment mission command across the U.S. Central Command theater in coordination with the 1st TSC MCP. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait – United States Army Reserve unit, 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and U.S. Army unit, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command completed a successful handover of responsibilities that culminated with a Transfer of Authority ceremony following a transition period known as relief in place at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Sep. 2, 2023.



1st Theater Sustainment Command deputy commanding general, Brig. Gen. Maria A. Juarez, along with 143d ESC Command Sgt. Maj. Ricardo N. Saunders, officially cased the command colors and transferred the unit’s mission to the 13th ACSC. The color casing ceremony signifies the end of the unit’s mission to provide sustainment support for Operation Spartan Shield in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.



As Juarez and Saunders cased the 143d command colors, 143d ESC Higher Headquarters Company (HHC) command team, Capt. Marlena Janes and 1st Sgt. Jacob Webb, simultaneously cased the company guidon.



Upon the 143d ESC command team’s completion of casing its respective colors and guidon, the incoming 13th ACSC command team uncased the colors and guidon for their command.



In attendance were distinguished guests, the commanding general of 1st Theater Sustainment Command, Brig. Gen. Eric P. Shirley; senior enlisted advisor to 1TSC Command Sgt. Major Albert J. Richardson, Jr., U.S. Embassy- Kuwait, Charge d' Affaires James Holtsnider, Task Force Spartan command team, and the Area Support Group – Kuwait command team.



Shirley, reviewing officer of the ceremony, opened with congratulatory remarks to Juarez and the 143d ESC “Just as the 143d ESC epitomizes the continued and vital contributions of Army Reserve forces in support of our Warfighters in theater, the incoming 13th ACSC represents that seamless integration between our components. No longer is there any distinction drawn between Active, Guard and Reserve Soldiers when it comes to supporting the mission.”



Following the commanding general’s remarks, Juarez rose to speak. “In this ever-changing theater, our role as a sustainment force requires that we find a way to support the Warfighter, regardless of terrain or obstacles, wherever they operate. This is absolutely a ‘no fail’ mission,” she stated.



Juarez spoke of the many accomplishments of the 143d ESC and thanked each section for their resilience, commitment, and unwavering support in the mission's success.



13th ACSC commanding general, Brig. Gen. Sean P. Davis ended the ceremony with acknowledgments, “We have been training for this for over a year. I have the utmost confidence in our Soldiers’ abilities to excel during this mission.” He continued, “This was the best RIP/TOA I have seen in over 20 years, thanks to the 143d.”



The 13th ACSC, based in Ft. Cavazos, Texas, enables the III Armored Corps by serving as the primary sustainment headquarters for all sustainment efforts. On order, the 13th ACSC is prepared to deploy and provide command and control of multinational and joint theater distribution, theater opening, and reception, staging, and onward movement in a multi-domain battlefield in support of the full range of military operations. This will be the 13th ACSC’s third rotation in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility since 2014.



1st Theater Sustainment Command is America’s only permanently deployed Sustainment Command in the Middle East that works alongside host nation allies and regional security partners to provide Army, Joint, and multinational sustainment solutions in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to deliver predictive and precise joint logistics, human resources, finance, health service support, and contracting capabilities to set and sustain the theater for multi-domain operations in competition or crisis.