Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    General Visits Al Asad Air Base: Incoming CJTF-OIR Commanding General Vowell Visits AAAB

    General Visits Al Asad Air Base: Incoming CJTF-OIR Commanding General Vowell Visits AAAB

    Photo By 2nd Lt. Daphney Black | Left, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joel B. Vowell, incoming commanding general, Combined Joint...... read more read more

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    08.16.2023

    Story by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black 

    2-15 Field Artillery Battalion

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, Iraq — In the days leading up to assuming command of the Combined Joint Task Force- Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), a significant event unfolded on Aug. 16, 2023, as U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joel B. Vowell and Command Master Chief Timothy L. Garman, command senior enlisted leader, visit the Al Asad Air Base, Iraq.

    During their visit, they engaged in a pivotal meeting with a lineup of key personnel that included; Lieutenant Colonel Russell Lemler, Al Asad Air Base commander “TF Redleg”, Maj. Anthony Padalino, deputy commanding officer, Command Sgt. Maj John Folger, the senior noncommissioned officer advisor, Lt. Col. Gregory Darlow, the director for Base Operation Support and Integration (BOS-I), and US. Air Force Lt. Col. Nathan Vanhoof, Senior Airfield Authority.

    The central point of their conversations revolved around the pressing matters of both ongoing and future operations at the base. With a strong focus on collaboration, the discussions delved into critical aspects such as interoperability, the range of capabilities available, the intricacies of the operating environment, and the continuous commitment to security operations.

    The meeting held a significant weight as it marks a strategic exchange of insights and plans for the coalition’s mission. Maj. Gen. Vowell commanding presence and guiding influence alongside Lt. Col. Lemler, lays the foundation for unity and cohesion as the team prepares to navigate the challenges and opportunities on the horizon.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 09.02.2023 09:08
    Story ID: 452692
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    Hometown: BRITT, IA, US
    Hometown: KNOXVILLE, TN, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Visits Al Asad Air Base: Incoming CJTF-OIR Commanding General Vowell Visits AAAB, by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    General Visits Al Asad Air Base: Incoming CJTF-OIR Commanding General Vowell Visits AAAB
    General Visits Al Asad Air Base: Incoming CJTF-OIR Commanding General Vowell Visits AAAB
    General Visits Al Asad Air Base: Incoming CJTF-OIR Commanding General Vowell Visits AAAB
    General Visits Al Asad Air Base: Incoming CJTF-OIR Commanding General Vowell Visits AAAB
    General Visits Al Asad Air Base: Incoming CJTF-OIR Commanding General Vowell Visits AAAB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    Deployment
    2-15 FA
    CJTF-OIR
    Task Force Redleg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT