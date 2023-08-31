AL ASAD AIR BASE, Iraq — In the days leading up to assuming command of the Combined Joint Task Force- Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), a significant event unfolded on Aug. 16, 2023, as U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joel B. Vowell and Command Master Chief Timothy L. Garman, command senior enlisted leader, visit the Al Asad Air Base, Iraq.



During their visit, they engaged in a pivotal meeting with a lineup of key personnel that included; Lieutenant Colonel Russell Lemler, Al Asad Air Base commander “TF Redleg”, Maj. Anthony Padalino, deputy commanding officer, Command Sgt. Maj John Folger, the senior noncommissioned officer advisor, Lt. Col. Gregory Darlow, the director for Base Operation Support and Integration (BOS-I), and US. Air Force Lt. Col. Nathan Vanhoof, Senior Airfield Authority.



The central point of their conversations revolved around the pressing matters of both ongoing and future operations at the base. With a strong focus on collaboration, the discussions delved into critical aspects such as interoperability, the range of capabilities available, the intricacies of the operating environment, and the continuous commitment to security operations.



The meeting held a significant weight as it marks a strategic exchange of insights and plans for the coalition’s mission. Maj. Gen. Vowell commanding presence and guiding influence alongside Lt. Col. Lemler, lays the foundation for unity and cohesion as the team prepares to navigate the challenges and opportunities on the horizon.

Date Taken: 08.16.2023 
Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
This work, General Visits Al Asad Air Base: Incoming CJTF-OIR Commanding General Vowell Visits AAAB, by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black