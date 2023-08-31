Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) Official Command Video

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2023

    Story by Ralph Van Houtem 

    U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command

    INSCOM executes mission command of operational intelligence and security forces; conducts, synchronizes and integrates worldwide multi-discipline and all-source intelligence and security operations; and delivers linguist support and intelligence related advanced skills training, acquisition support, logistics, communications and other specialized capabilities in support of Army, Joint and Coalition commands and the U.S. Intelligence Community.

    INSCOM is designated by the Secretary of the Army as a Direct Reporting Unit (DRU) and reports directly to the Army DCS, G-2. INSCOM synchronizes the operations of all INSCOM units to produce intelligence in support of the Army, Combatant Commands, and the National intelligence community.

    Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, INSCOM is a global command with major subordinate commands and a variety of smaller units with personnel dispersed over 180 locations worldwide.

