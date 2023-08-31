AL ASAD AIR BASE, Iraq — On Aug. 15, 2023, the 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment “Task Force Redleg” conducted its first promotion board since its deployment to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. The primary objective of this endeavor was to provide an avenue for the Battalion’s Soldiers to advance their careers within the organization.



The promotion board, a ceremonial passage into leadership roles, has been established as a recurring monthly event. During this instance, four Soldiers from across the battalion participated in the board, each seeking to demonstrate their readiness to assume greater responsibilities to the command leadership.



The proceedings were overseen by Command Sergeant Major John Folger, the senior enlisted advisor for the 2-15 FAR. Assisting him were the first sergeants from Alpha, Bravo, and Headquarters and Headquarters Battery. Comparable to a Garrison board, the participants were tasked with a comprehensive understanding of the unit’s historical background, lineage, the NCO Creed, and other pertinent knowledge. Interestingly, the participants were not required to wear formal dress uniforms and instead, their focus was directed towards an adept comprehension of their existing combat environment.



Throughout the event, candidates’ nerves, knowledge, skills, and confidence were tested and thoroughly examined. Each aspirant was compelled to offer the board members a glimpse into their leadership acumen. Subsequently, those who were selected to progress to the next rank will attain their promotion eligibility status, representing a significant accomplishment. Conversely, candidates who did not achieve success in passing the board will be afforded another opportunity to participate in a subsequent iteration.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 09.02.2023 07:04 Story ID: 452688 Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers with TF Redleg participate in its first promotion board, by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.