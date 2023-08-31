Joint Task Force-Red Hill Repacking Update

Photo By Staff Sgt. Randall Corpuz | A civilian employee assigned to Joint Task Force Red-Hill performs maintenance on a...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Randall Corpuz | A civilian employee assigned to Joint Task Force Red-Hill performs maintenance on a fuel line during repacking operations inside the Red Hill Bulk Storage Facility, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 31, 2023. Repacking is necessary to remove all air from the pipelines and ensure a stable flow of fuel when gravity defueling the main underground storage tanks. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Randall E. Corpuz) see less | View Image Page

As Joint Task Force - Red Hill (JTF-RH) continues repacking operations at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), the following update is provided.



• Approximately 156,000 gallons of F-24 and 205,000 gallons of JP-5 fuel have been repacked into the two pipelines planned for use during the defueling operation.

• The team continues to work methodically and deliberately to execute this major milestone while remaining focused on safety and protecting the environment.

• An additional needed repair has been identified during repacking operations of the JP-5 line and teams are conducting the repair in coordination with the regulators.

• The additional repair is in an Underground Pump House low point drain, which is not located above the aquifer.

• The repair does not pose a threat to the environment, the aquifer or the community.

• Such repairs were anticipated given the length of time the pipelines have been dry. JTF-RH planned for these un-forecasted maintenance repairs in the Integrated Master Schedule.

• Once the repair is complete, JTF-RH expects to finalize all repacking operations the week of September 4.

• JTF-RH remains on plan to begin gravity defueling operations October 16.



JTF-Red Hill is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. Defueling helps set the conditions for the mandated closure of the RHBFSF.



For more information about JTF-RH, visit https://www.pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or download the App by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store.