Walter Reed Department of Behavioral Health Hosts Rock Painting and Stories of Hope Event for Suicide Prevention Month

Photo By Vernishia Vaughn | A few rocks painted by participants are on display during the Rock Painting and Stories of Hope event hosted by Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's Department of Behavioral Health (DBH). The event is one of several taking place during Suicide Prevention Month, an annual observance held every September to raise awareness about suicide prevention. The multi-day event aims to bring together patients, staff, and their families to paint rocks and write messages of hope to raise awareness about suicide prevention.

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's Department of Behavioral Health (DBH) team is kicking off Suicide Prevention Month by hosting a Rock Painting and Stories of Hope event. The multi-day event will bring together patients, staff, and their families to paint rocks and write messages of hope to raise awareness about suicide prevention.



Suicide Prevention Month is observed annually every September. For this year's observance, DBH's goal was to offer meaningful events throughout the month to ensure people would have an opportunity to engage in at least one event. The event was suitable because painting rocks and writing stories only required a little time or supplies.



"Historically, several causes and organizations have relied on rock painting and written stories to inspire hope, spread kindness, and encourage perseverance in difficult times," said U.S. Army Capt. Melissa Marcelli-Flint, Counseling and Psychological Services Social Work Fellow and Suicide Prevention Month event organizer. "For those that choose to participate, painting a rock or writing a message can offer relief or healing of any burdens they may carry. It allows them to influence others based on personal experiences positively."



Interpersonal connections and relationships play a critical role in suicide prevention, which is why Marcelli-Flint believes that fostering a sense of community through the rock painting and stories of hope writing activity "enables personal creativity to come out in art or word form, creates connections, and can often bring a smile to whoever comes in contact with that rock or message."



The behavioral health team hopes participants will gain empowerment and connection through the multi-day event. By sharing their stories and painting rocks, they can express themselves and connect with others who may be going through similar experiences.



"This year, the U.S. Army's theme is "You Are the Light in Somebody's Life." This theme nests with the Department of Defense's theme: "Connect to Protect: Support is within Reach," shared Major Jennifer S. Rafn, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Counseling and Psychological Services Social Work Fellow. "We wanted to recognize these themes with a chance for our community to connect with themselves and others through the events we're hosting this month."



On September 15, a Rock Placement ceremony will occur where participants can place their painted rocks in a designated area.

Marcelli-Flint and her team are hopeful that the rock painting, story writing, and rock placement "highlights the power in joining our voices and sharing that there is hope, help is available, and healing is possible," said Marcelli-Flint.



Upcoming Suicide Prevention Month events:



Rock Painting and Stories of Hope open to service members, veterans, staff, patients, and visitors: September 1, 5, 6, 8 and 12

Rock Placement Ceremony and Resource Fair: September 15

Virtual poster contest: Submissions accepted until September 21



To continue spreading the message of suicide prevention beyond Suicide Prevention Month, Marcelli-Flint, Rafn, and the rest of their team encourage everyone to stay connected with loved ones and to reach out for help if they are struggling.



"From a behavioral health perspective, we know that meaningful connection and a sense of community serve as protective factors against suicide and contribute to overall wellbeing," shared Rafn. "We connect to protect because people matter, and behavioral health matters. "



Rafn also encourages anyone who may need help or know someone who does to call the Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press one or text 838255.



Additional resources:

• Mental Health Resources: https://health.mil/News/In-the-Spotlight/Mental-Health-is-Health

• Psychological Health Center of Excellence: https://health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/Centers-of-Excellence/Psychological-Health-Center-of-Excellence

• TRICARE Mental Health Services: https://www.tricare.mil/mentalhealth

• CDC Mental Health Page: https://www.cdc.gov/mentalhealth/index.htm

• Suicide Prevention: https://health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/Total-Force-Fitness/Psychological-Fitness/Suicide-Prevention

• 988 Information: https://health.mil/News/In-the-Spotlight/988

• Military and Veterans Crisis Line: https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help/military-crisis-line

• VA Suicide Prevention: https://www.va.gov/health-care/health-needs-conditions/mental-health/suicide-prevention/



In addition to the listed events and resources shared, Walter Reed's Department of Behavioral Health provides year-round support for patients and their families with a commitment to continue raising awareness about suicide prevention and providing support to those in need.