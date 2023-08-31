New enlistees take oath during airshow

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, commanding general of the Idaho National Guard administers...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, commanding general of the Idaho National Guard administers the oath of enlistment to nearly 40 men and women who entered into the U.S. Armed Forces during the Idaho National Guard's Gowen Thunder Airshow on Gowen Field, Aug. 26, 2023. The enlistees will go on to serve in various branches of the military, including the Idaho Army National Guard and Idaho Air National Guard. see less | View Image Page

Family, friends and spectators took their eyes from the skies for a moment to witness the enlistment of nearly 40 men and women into the U.S. Armed Forces during the Idaho National Guard’s Gowen Thunder Airshow on Gowen Field, Aug. 26.



One enlistee Ethan Waltman said it gave him a sense of pride to enlist amongst so many others and in view of a supportive crowd. He hopes to one day fly for the Idaho Air National Guard, perhaps in an airshow like Gowen Thunder.



“I chose to enlist because I felt it would jumpstart any career I am interested in for my future, as well as push me toward my ultimate goal,” said Waltman, from Middleton, Idaho. “Enlisting during the airshow was a good start to my career and made me feel appreciated by everyone around me.”



Waltman, along with the other enlistees, were sworn into service by Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, commanding general of the Idaho National Guard. Garshak administered the oath of enlistment to the individuals who will go on to serve in various branches of the military, including the Idaho Army National Guard and Idaho Air National Guard.