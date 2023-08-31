MilSpo Career Expo enhances spouse employment prospects for third year

Courtesy Photo | The Army Community Service Employment Readiness Program and the Women’s Business...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army Community Service Employment Readiness Program and the Women’s Business Center of Fayetteville, a program with the Center of Economic Empowerment and Development, are partnering again for the 3rd Annual MilSpo Career Expo scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Smith Lake Recreation Center. Registration for the event is now open to military spouses in the Fort Liberty community through EventBrite. (U.S. Army graphic courtesy Melissa Martinez, Women's Business Center of Fayetteville, Center of Economic Empowerment and Development) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. - The Army Community Service Employment Readiness Program and the Women’s Business Center of Fayetteville, a program with the Center of Economic Empowerment and Development, are partnering again for the 3rd Annual MilSpo Career Expo scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Smith Lake Recreation Center.



Registration for the event is now open to military spouses in the Fort Liberty community through EventBrite.



“The focus of the event is to connect military spouses with local employers from a wide variety of industries as well as pertinent employment resources to help spouses with professional development and the job search,” says Jay Brown, Certified Federal Career Coach and Career Service Provider with ACS ERP. “The event will showcase employers who are actively hiring, and represent multiple fields of interest including healthcare, government, childhood education, and higher education.”



In recent years, the two organizations have partnered together to bring the MilSpo Career Expo exclusively to military spouses within the local community. Last year the more than 80 military spouses who attended had the opportunity to network with 27 local employers who were actively looking to hire military spouses, just like them.



This year, more than 30 local employers and resource agencies will be vying to get the military spouses' attention, including on-post employment opportunities as well as many from the surrounding cities and state agencies. Several of the employers will be highlighting their remote opportunities, which are often well-suited for the military lifestyle.



Employment Readiness specialists will also be onsite and are eager to provide resume reviews and give valuable insights and suggestions to enhance the job seekers’ most important first exposure to potential employers. Refreshments will also be provided.



“Every employer and resource that will be present meets a unique need or interest within the military spouse community,” says Brown.



The ERP staff offered some advice for those looking to attend the event, or other career fairs:



- “Career opportunities may present beyond your background. Be willing to explore similarities in other careers and take action. Get out of your comfort zone, connect, and engage with employers. Be ready to take that step!” – Daniel Serrano, Certified Federal Career Coach and Career Service Provider with ACS ERP.



- “Bring several copies of your resume. Review it ahead of time to make sure it doesn’t have typos or errors.” – Jay Brown, Certified Federal Career Coach and Career Service Provider with ACS ERP.



- “Get to the front of the table! If a table is crowded, don’t be shy. Say, ‘Excuse me,’ and make sure you get to the front so you are seen and can hear what the employer is saying. Understand what you want out of the event and prepare questions to ask each employer ahead of time.” – Debbie Slaughter, Certified Professional Resume Writer with ACS ERP.



- “Arrive early to increase your chances of making an impression. Beating the crowd will allow you more individual face time with employers, and to speak with them while their minds are fresh.” – Melanie Tucker, Certified Federal Career Coach, Career Service Provider with ACS ERP and ACS ERP program manager.



- “Dress professionally – it is your first impression! Your attire for a career fair should be similar to what you would wear for an interview.” – Carolina Echeverri, ACS ERP certified in the guidance of processes for the execution of comprehensive professional training with ACS ERP.



Military spouses are encouraged to pre-register but are also welcome to register at the event. To pre-register, scan the QR code on the flyer or visit www.eventbrite.com and search for “MilSpo Career Expo.”



The ACS ERP supports military spouses seeking long-term employment. Every day on the third floor of the Soldier Support Center, employment readiness specialists provide career guidance during individual appointments, share upcoming events with walk-in clients, and teach skill-enhancing workshops.



Smith Lake Recreation Center is located just outside of Fort Liberty. After turning onto Smith Lake Road participants should follow the road all the way to the end. The Recreation Center is on the right.



(Story by Melanie Tucker, ACS Employment Readiness Program Manager)