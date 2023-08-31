NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract for Structural Repairs at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Cianbro Corp., Pittsfield, Maine, a $10,184,020, firm-fixed-price contract for Bridge 2 structural repairs at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine.



Work will be performed in Kittery, Maine, and is expected to be completed by April 2025



Fiscal year 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,184,020 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was competitively procured via the www.sam.gov website with two proposals received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-23-C-0043).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



