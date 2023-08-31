NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract for Underwater Electromagnetic Measurement System Relocation onboard SUBASE New London

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Mohawk Northeast Inc., Plantsville, Connecticut, a $$11,675,764, firm-fixed-price contract for the relocation of an underwater electromagnetic measurement system onboard Naval Submarine Base New London.



Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed by September 2024.



Fiscal year 2023 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,675,764 will be obligated at time of award that will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was competitively procured via the www.sam.gov website with four offers received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-23-C-0044).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



