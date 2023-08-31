Resounding Harmony: Task Force Ivy Brass’ Melodious Mission in Europe concludes in Germany

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Bridget Vian | The 4th Infantry Division’s Ivy Brass ensemble performs during Brandenburg Night in...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Bridget Vian | The 4th Infantry Division’s Ivy Brass ensemble performs during Brandenburg Night in Potsdam, Germany, Aug. 31. Brandenburg Night is a military dining event intended to foster camaraderie and esprit de corps between German military members, their families, and key leaders from the community. The event marked the final public performance for the 4th Infantry Division Band during their deployment to Europe. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bridget J. Vian) see less | View Image Page

POTSDAM, Germany - The 4th Infantry Division Band’s Ivy Brass ensemble concluded a successful deployment to Europe with a final public performance in Potsdam Aug. 31.



During their deployment from May to September 2023, Ivy Brass, a musical ensemble comprised of traditional brass instruments and a drummer, performed a series of musical missions across Eastern Europe.



Performing in concerts, these musicians played a significant role within the 4th Infantry Division Band's support to V Corps, the division’s higher headquarters. V Corps works to cultivate and fortify relationships and partnerships with NATO allies by enhancing interoperability and displaying a unified front to deter mutual adversaries.



U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class James Liverman, a trumpet player assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division Band, said their overall mission is about making connections and relating to people on an emotional level through music.



“We add to the mission of interoperability by opening doors, making connections that go past language barriers, go past politics, and just get the creative juices flowing and get the connections going,” Liverman said.



Livermen added that opening these connections through music paves the way for more strategic conversations later.



During select concerts, Ivy Brass seamlessly blended their melodies with bands from different nations including Poland and Germany. Since written music is a universal language, Ivy Brass could participate in rehearsals without being able to understand another language.



Staff Sgt. Jamie DeLorme, a French horn player assigned to Ivy Brass recalled rehearsing in Poznan, Poland. They heard music from the next building, which turned out to be another band. DeLorme and Liverman introduced themselves, and soon after, the Polish band's commander got in touch. Within a week, they performed a concert together.



“The commander of the band hardly spoke English at all,” Liverman added. “We sat there for a four-hour rehearsal in which he spoke to everybody in Polish and most of us kept up just fine and understood what he was trying to get out because of our mutual understanding of music and love of music.”



Working with other nations, performing in communities, and making connections has been a memorable experience for Ivy Brass.



“We did a whole tour in Estonia,” said DeLorme. “It was probably the most rewarding experience and I made some friendships with the [French horn] section. We’re already talking on Facebook and showing each other [musical] excerpts of stuff that we really like.”



Liverman described a time when the community engagement was his highlight.



“Just playing in the [Bolesławiec] square,” Liverman said. “The kids watching, hearing people join in and sing along. It was really memorable.”



DeLorme reminisced about her previous time in Germany, noting that when working closely with people you create a relationship and trust which allows for more opportunities in the future.



“That connection is made with us,” said DeLorme. “It makes things a lot easier and the crowd really appreciates it. They get excited when they see us. We’re the face of the United States Soldier. Us. So it’s very important that we are a positive [connection].”



While in Europe, Ivy Brass consisted of six musicians: Sgt. 1st Class James Liverman, a trumpet player; Sgt. 1st Class Erick Pyne, a trumpet player; Staff Sgt. Mark Hsieh, a trombone player, Staff Sgt. Jamie DeLorme, a French horn player; Staff Sgt. Peter Rice, a drummer; and Spc. Creighton Jensen, a tuba player, all assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division Band.



During their time in Europe, Ivy Brass performed more than 40 musical missions, across three countries, reaching an audience of 5 million listeners (including broadcast listeners).



Upon returning to their home base at Fort Carson, Colorado, Ivy Brass will reintegrate with larger ensembles for concert band missions and parades. Their mission will return to supporting the garrison, but they are excited about big plans to increase their community engagement as well.