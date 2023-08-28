Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground offers many opportunities to guests

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of Pine View Campground at Pine View Recreation Area is shown Aug. 21, 2023,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of Pine View Campground at Pine View Recreation Area is shown Aug. 21, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The recreation area includes acres of publicly accessible land with hiking trails, Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range. Pine View Recreation Area offers four-season, year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing, and more. See more about the area at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/categories/outdoor-recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground has a variety of outdoor recreation opportunities available to people who want to stop by this unique campground nestled in Pine View Recreation Area, said Recreational Specialist Alex Karis with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



"This is a wonderful place with lots to offer," Karis said.



Pine View Campground is part of the Pine View Recreation Area.



Celebrating 51 years of use in 2023, Pine View Recreation Area includes hundreds of acres of publicly accessible land with miles hiking trails, the La Crosse River that’s home to several species of trout, Trout Falls on the La Crosse River, Suukjak Sep Lake and Suukjak Sep Creek, the campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range.



“Pine View Recreation Area offers four-season, year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing, and more,” Karis said. “In … the entire Pine View Recreation Area there’s opportunities to enjoy some fantastic outdoor recreation opportunities.



One activity includes participating in Wisconsin’s fishing season, which prospective anglers can partake in along the La Crosse River in the Pine View Recreation Area near the campground. Anglers must have the required Fort McCoy fishing license and related Wisconsin fishing license and trout stamp to be able to fish on the installation. Learn more about fishing rules and requirements for Fort McCoy by visiting the Fort McCoy iSportsman page at https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net.



“Suukjak Sep Lake also offers a place for anglers to try their hand at fishing,” Karis said.



The lake was formerly known as Squaw Lake. The new name, Suukjak Sep, translates to “black wolf” in the Ho-Chunk language and was renamed recently. The lake is a man-made impoundment on Suukjak Sep Creek which was also recently renamed. The creek itself was named Squaw Creek sometime in the mid-1800s.



Every spring the lake is stocked with hundreds of rainbow trout, too, and it has a natural population of other species of fish to include bluegill and bass. Fort McCoy fishing rules also apply for Suukjak Sep Lake and all permits and licenses are required. Refer to the Fort McCoy iSportsman website, https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net, for more information.



And another great outdoor recreation opportunity for the public to see and visit are the Pine View Recreation Area hiking trails, Karis said.

“If you want to see something incredibly beautiful, then come see Trout Falls,” Karis said.



The equipment-issue operation at Recreational Equipment Checkout also will be fully available.



Some of the services that are available at the campground include:



• full-service campsites and cabins, including many new cabins.



• fishing and hiking trails (for guests only).



• lake/beach (no lifeguards on duty).



• rental equipment.



• shuffleboard.



• miniature golf.



• comfort stations (toilets/showers).



• camp store (retail items, such as wood, are available via delivery to sites).



• yurts, tent sites, and basic electric sites.



• playgrounds and pavilions.



• basketball, volleyball, and horseshoes areas.



Karis added, “We have exceptional camp sites, cabins, and more. I encourage everyone to pay us a visit.”



The campground reservation office is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To reserve a site or a cabin, call 608-388-3517. For additional information, such as rates and fees, go to https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/pine-view-campground.



(The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation contributed to this article.)