Photo Essay: 996th Engineers work on troop project during CSTX 86-23-02

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations with troop projects by the 996th Engineer Company of Milwaukee for...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations with troop projects by the 996th Engineer Company of Milwaukee for the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise 86-23-02 are shown Aug. 21, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. CSTX 86-23-02 is a functional training exercise to achieve training proficiencies of U.S. Army Reserve rotational training units. The 86th Training Division is a tenant organization at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Training operations with troop projects by the 996th Engineer Company of Milwaukee for the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise 86-23-02 are shown Aug. 21, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



CSTX 86-23-02 is a functional training exercise to achieve training proficiencies of U.S. Army Reserve rotational training units.



The 86th Training Division is a tenant organization at Fort McCoy.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.