Pacific Marines, French Armed Forces Commemorate Bazeilles Day

ARUE, Tahiti – Pacific Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and members of the Marine Infantry Regiment, French Armed Forces, participated in this year’s Bazeilles Day Ceremony, Aug. 31, 2023.



“Today we organized the Bazeilles celebration starting with games to come together and also a ceremony which commemorates the battle,” commented Chef de Bataillon Maj. Luc Quenehen, regiment chief of staff, Troupe de Marine. “This event honors the esprit de corps and ultimate sacrifice of the French Marines embodied when they had their initial engagement.”



The Troupes de Marine commemorate Bazeilles Day annually as a symbol of courage and sacrifice during a pivotal moment in their history. The Battle of Bazeilles, which took place in the French village of Bazeilles in 1870, is one of the first documented occurrences of urban warfare. It is notable for its brutal close quarters fighting and the fierce resistance of the French defenders of Bazeilles.



“Our participation in Bazeilles day better integrates our ability to operate with our partners and Allies in the U.S. Indo-Pacific area of responsibility,” said Col. Mark F. Schaefer, commanding officer, Headquarters and Service Battalion, MARFORPAC. “Moreover, our participation in Bazeilles day provides the Marines an understanding of the history behind the event and appreciation for their culture in French Polynesia.”



In addition to the ceremony, Marines were invited to participate in the Aito Course with the French Armed Forces to gain a better understanding and appreciation for their amphibious tactics and training. During the course, the Marines will become familiarized with French weapon systems, small boat operations, and urban tactics. “Aito” – the Tahitian word for “warrior” – embodies the warfighting ethos shared by both French Armed Forces and the U.S. Marine Corps.



“We are very glad to welcome here for the second time U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific,” said Quenehen. “It is important to gather French Marines and U.S. Marines for this celebration because we share the same warrior spirit and amphibious culture.”



U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific is the largest operational command in the Marine Corps, and the Nation’s expeditionary force-in-readiness in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Marines serve alongside the joint force and like-minded Allies and partners to preserve and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

