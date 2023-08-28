Fostering a Competitive Spirit: Cross Country Runners Compete at MCTAB

Photo By Lance Cpl. Hunter Jones | High school students compete in the 5,000-meter race during the Hawaii High School...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Hunter Jones | High school students compete in the 5,000-meter race during the Hawaii High School Athletic Association cross country season opener on Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 29, 2023. This marked the first year that MCTAB, a non-live fire training facility utilized and maintained by service members across the Pacific, has hosted the event, which consisted of several 3,000-meter and 5,000-meter races across the facility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter J. Jones) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, Hawaii – The Ko’olau mountains loomed in the blazing afternoon sun at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows while 600 high school and middle school students representing 16 schools gathered to compete in the Hawaii High School Athletic Association’s season opening cross country race, August 26, 2023.



The season opener consists of the 3,000-meter races for middle school and high school open, and 5,000-meter races for high school varsity athletes, hosted aboard MCTAB. MCTAB, a 1,049-acre non-live fire training area, is used by Marines across the Pacific for urban operations training, and waterborne, heavy equipment, and forward area aviation operations. An area designed to test, train, and prepare Marines for combat, saw young athletes compete on its grounds for the first time.



The out-and-back course began with student athletes running across the flight line toward the Bellows Field Beach Park Campsite and north through the forest before turning back to the finish line. The trail around and through the forest provided a challenging environment, with rolling foothills and varied terrain, from grass to dirt roads across gravel and concrete runways. Students had been looking forward to running at MCTAB because of the course layout, and the coaches were joyous and appreciative to compete at this diverse venue.



“This is so special. This is the first time we’ve been able to be out here,” said Todd Iacovelli, the head cross country coach at Punahou High School, “We had this as a carrot out there for them: to open the season here in a really unique venue in a really special space.”



Noah Wakabayashi, a senior cross country runner at Iolani High School, said the course at MCTAB was beautiful with amazing views of the Waimanalo area. Noah was nervous, running in the new area, but made it a fun experience. “Our normal meets will be on a school campus, so that’s why this area is such a neat place to run,” said Noah.



Mel Andres, an occupational safety and health specialist with MCBH, assessed the course prior to the run, searching for and marking any obstacles and dangers for the competitors. Mel prioritized the safety and well-being of competitors, spectators, and visitors by coordinating emergency responders, aid stations, and placing himself across the course with emergency medical equipment.



An event garnering hundreds of spectators, the cross country season opener was an opportunity for MCBH to connect with local communities, build lasting relationships and share our common bond of the competitive spirit.