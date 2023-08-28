Navy's First Submarine Ordnance LDO Spot Promotion.

In a significant achievement that underscores the increasing prowess of the limited duty officer program within the submarine service, Lt. Cmdr. James Barclay was selected as the first LDO in the submarine ordnance community to be spot-promoted to the rank of commander. This milestone, achieved on Aug. 25, 2023, at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, highlights the vital role LDOs play in supporting the submarine service's technical leadership and management.



“Being the first spot-promoted commander in the submarine ordnance community is an honor,” said Barclay. “I am humbled and hope this will motivate and inspire other LDOs in the community.”



Submarine ordnance LDOs are experts in both strategic weapons and conventional ordnance. These officers possess practical experience in related fields, enabling them to plan, supervise, train, and direct subordinate personnel in the operation and maintenance of submarine weapons systems. They may also oversee the procurement, production, or repair of ordnance and ordnance equipment.



One of the strengths of submarine ordnance LDOs lies in their ability to support missions related to both strategic weapons systems (which can be loaded onto ballistic missile submarines) and conventional weapons systems (such as the Tomahawk Land Attack Missile, MK-48 Heavyweight Torpedo, and mines, which can be loaded onto fast-attack submarines). This dual proficiency makes them integral to the submarine service's operational success.



The submarine ordnance community includes around 110-115 submarine ordnance LDOs and 20 chief warrant officers serving in the Navy; of those, only eight are commanders, and three are captains. Additionally, 10-15 accessions are currently awaiting promotion to the ranks of ensign or CWO2.



Barclay serves as the officer in charge of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport, Detachment Pacific. In this role, Barclay leads a workforce of 350 personnel spanning the Pacific region. Detachment Pacific serves as Naval Sea Systems Command’s primary antisubmarine warfare and undersea warfare test, training, and evaluation center, with responsibilities extending across the Middle and Western Pacific areas. Detachment Pacific additionally operates an Intermediate Maintenance Activity in Hawaii.



“I am not surprised at all that he was spot-promoted; there is nobody more deserving to fill the position that he is in,” said Capt. Clint Hoskins, commanding officer of Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport. “He and his team are the right ones to do the job.”



Barclay's spot promotion not only recognizes his exceptional dedication and performance but also highlights the commitment of the LDO program to produce leaders of exceptional caliber within the submarine ordnance community.



A special ceremony was held for his promotion with Barclay’s co-workers and family aboard torpedo recovery boat Harrier (TRB-5) in the waters of Pearl Harbor.



“This was a big day for me and the submarine ordnance LDO community,” said Barclay.

