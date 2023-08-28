Assurance, Wherever We Go: Mobile Operations Center lands in Iceland

KEFLAVIK, Iceland --

The ability to deliver global strike from any location across the globe is the fulcrum of strategic deterrence against U.S. adversaries.



Since 2020, members of the 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron have worked to revolutionize the concept of agile combat employment by employing U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command’s mobile operations center.



Within hours, the mobile operations center can establish a fully functioning mission planning and monitoring facility on any allied airfield that supports the functions of the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber.



"The B-2 is the most feared and respected weapons system in the world. The world watches when we deploy, and our Allies and adversaries take equal notice,” said U.S. Lt. Col. Stephen Bressett, 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron director of operations.



The responsibility to deter a strategic attack against the U.S. and our allies & partners is U.S. Strategic Command’s fundamental mission. In order to overcome the challenges presented by our adversaries, USSTRATCOM bomber task force missions provide opportunities to train with and familiarize our allies with technology such as the MOC.



It takes a team of multi-capable Airmen to set up and support the delivery of the MOC, involving over 10 functional career fields.



By working cohesively, these Airmen can set up the MOC from virtually any supporting allied or partnered location, allowing B-2 operations to support flexible strategic operations.



“Our ability to work in close coordination with the Icelandic Government underscores the strategic importance of our bi-lateral relationship and America's enduring commitment to the NATO alliance,” added Bressett.



The flexibility of the MOC supports the U.S. Air Force's concept of agile combat employment by providing Airmen with the ability to deliver strategic deterrence from any supporting forward deployment overseas.



ACE addresses today’s changing threat environment, instead of treating overseas bases as sanctuaries, it shifts the generation of strategic airpower to networks of small bases and dispersed locations.



“We remain strategically predictable - ready to answer our security commitments globally, while also being operationally unpredictable and flexing our ability to employ global strike from anywhere, anytime. This BTF allows us to exercise those muscles," said Bressett.



The use of the MOC is crucial to the effectiveness of global strike operations, by remaining flexible we can ensure we are ready to deter threats to the U.S. and its allies and partners.



The 393rd EBS’ continued development and employment of the MOC’s capabilities enhances Air Force Global Strike’s ability to deliver on its promise to provide global strategic deterrence in support of our allies and partners.

