    Don’t Miss the Lightning at Pease

    KC-46 at Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show

    A KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 157th Air Refueling Wing performs an aerial

    NEWINGTON, NH, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Have you ever wanted to get up close with a fifth-generation military aircraft?

    The free Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House is your chance to get an up-close look at both the KC-46A Pegasus and the F-35 Lightning II--and see them fly. The event will take place at Pease Air National Guard Base, Sept. 9-10. Admission and parking are free, but guests must make a parking reservation in advance.

    The show will feature a variety of aerial performers, including:

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper demo team,
    Vermont Air National Guard F-35A Lightning II
    NH ANG KC-46 Pegasus
    US Special Operations Command Para Commandos
    Rob Holland
    P-51C Mad Max – Lou Horschel
    Kent Pietsch
    Smoke-N-Thunder Jet Truck

    Not all the action is in the sky. Guests can walk through a KC-46A Pegasus, take a picture in front of an F-35A Lightning II, get up close to an AH-64 Apache helicopter, and catch some shade under a B-52 Stratofortress. Also on static display will be a CH-47 Chinook, F-15 Eagle, C-5 Galaxy, KC-10 Extender, KC-135 Stratotanker, and a ski-equipped LC-130.

    Following on the success of the 2021 event, the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) display will expand to two hangars and a portion of the base’s ramp. STEM exhibitors will include:

    Pfizer
    Beta
    ARMI
    DEKA
    FIRST Robotics
    1000 Drones for 1000 Girls
    Academy of Model Aeronautics
    Lonza
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    Parking is scheduled to open at 8 a.m. and gates at 9 a.m.

    For the latest information on the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House, visit www.thunderovernewhampshire.com, or follow the 157th Air Refueling Wing on Facebook and Instagram.

