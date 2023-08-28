Have you ever wanted to get up close with a fifth-generation military aircraft?
The free Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House is your chance to get an up-close look at both the KC-46A Pegasus and the F-35 Lightning II--and see them fly. The event will take place at Pease Air National Guard Base, Sept. 9-10. Admission and parking are free, but guests must make a parking reservation in advance.
The show will feature a variety of aerial performers, including:
U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper demo team,
Vermont Air National Guard F-35A Lightning II
NH ANG KC-46 Pegasus
US Special Operations Command Para Commandos
Rob Holland
P-51C Mad Max – Lou Horschel
Kent Pietsch
Smoke-N-Thunder Jet Truck
Not all the action is in the sky. Guests can walk through a KC-46A Pegasus, take a picture in front of an F-35A Lightning II, get up close to an AH-64 Apache helicopter, and catch some shade under a B-52 Stratofortress. Also on static display will be a CH-47 Chinook, F-15 Eagle, C-5 Galaxy, KC-10 Extender, KC-135 Stratotanker, and a ski-equipped LC-130.
Following on the success of the 2021 event, the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) display will expand to two hangars and a portion of the base’s ramp. STEM exhibitors will include:
Pfizer
Beta
ARMI
DEKA
FIRST Robotics
1000 Drones for 1000 Girls
Academy of Model Aeronautics
Lonza
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
Parking is scheduled to open at 8 a.m. and gates at 9 a.m.
For the latest information on the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House, visit www.thunderovernewhampshire.com, or follow the 157th Air Refueling Wing on Facebook and Instagram.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2023 10:48
|Story ID:
|452537
|Location:
|NEWINGTON, NH, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Don’t Miss the Lightning at Pease, by SSgt Taylor Queen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
