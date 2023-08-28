Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECARMY Christine Wormuth on Awarding Presidential Unit Citation in support of Operation ALLIES REFUGE

    UNITED STATES

    08.31.2023

    Courtesy Story

    Headquarters Department of the Army

    Statement from Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth:

    The Soldiers of the 82nd Airborne Division and Joint Task Force 82 (JTF-82) demonstrated heroic discipline and courage during the execution of the non-combatant evacuation operations in support of Operation Allies Refuge at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan. The bravery of the Soldiers on the ground and the dedication of those who supported every evacuation flight exemplify the ideals of service with honor and compassion. Until the last aircraft departed, the 82nd Airborne Division and members of JTF-82 held the line and provided the safe passage needed to evacuate over 100,000 U.S. citizens, Afghan civilians, and family members. It is a privilege to recognize these Soldiers for their actions during the tumultuous days of August 2021 and to honor their courage at a time when the entire Nation relied on them to complete their mission – which they did with great distinction.

    TAGS

    Afghanistan
    SECARMY
    Operation Allies Refuge
    Secretary Christine Wormuth

